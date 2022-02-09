Bonus 500 euros, this scam is increasingly widespread: how to defend yourself

There are many reports received by the police in relation to what unpleasant happened to those who could take advantage of the 500 euro Bonus: the details.

The 500 euro Bonus, also known as Bonus Culture 18, is that particular measure which has as its main purpose to implement the training of young people who fall within this age limit. Until they come of age, children can take advantage of the benefits offered by this measure.

With the amount made available by the 500 euro Bonus it is possible to access a whole series of services that will reimburse the expenses incurred to access, for example, libraries, cinemas, theaters, various shows, for the purchase of books or electronic devices that contribute to the cultural growth of the young and also in gyms and sports disciplines.

Unfortunately, however, there have also been several reports of fraud perpetrated against young people who were entitled to receive the 500 euro Bonus. The most common concern providing the guarantee to exchange the half-thousand euro voucher provided by the state to complete the purchase of compatible services.

Bonus 500 euros, beware of the scam

In reality, however, at a later time those directly involved discover that this is not the case. And in particular there is the fake promise to exchange the aforementioned voucher for cash, in order to exceed the spending limits that the bonus entails. When this happens, rest assured that it is always a scam.

Without considering that it is also an offense on the part of the actual holder of the bonus. In fact, the same is not transferable or salable and doing so is equivalent to breaking the law and going to meet not only financial penalties of some importance.

In particular, there is an invitation from the authorities to contact a specific e-mail address. It belongs to the Ministry for Cultural Heritage and Activities and is used to report potential cases of fraud. When someone proposes to convert the 500 euro Bonus into cash, it is necessary to report this subject writing to:

Numeroverde@beniculturali.it

How do you get this Bonus? It is necessary to reach the platform specially created 18app and access via SPID, then confirm the data and conditions of use and finally a message will arrive to the e-mail box that we have indicated, in which we will be informed of the registration.