Bonus bikes and scooters, discounts up to 750 euros

Applications from April 13 to May 13, but to get the bike bonus you must have bought a green car and scrapped another one. Then there is the spending ceiling of 5 million.

Finally there are rules and there is a date. From April 13th, it will be possible to apply for the “new” bonus for bikes and scooters, with one discount up to 750 euros. New, so to speak, because it is actually a third refinancing of the first facility implemented by the Relaunch Decree of the Conte II government, in May 2020.

The period in which you must have made the purchase always falls in that year: from 1 August to 31 December 2020. These are: bicycles, e-bikes, electric scooters, subscriptions to public transport and mobility sharing services and green. They can also be used vehicles, but with CO2 emissions between 0 and 110 g / km. To obtain the benefit, however, an older generation and M1 type car (up to 9 seats) must have been scrapped at the same time.

Bonus bikes and scooters 2022, how to request it

To define the criteria and methods for accessing the bonus was a provision of the Inland Revenue. The applications, in fact, will be sent through the website of the institution e the discount will be recognized in the form of a tax credit. You can then ask for a refund directly in the tax return by next autumn. It cannot then be used beyond the tax period of this year.

For the request, simply connect to the Agency’s website, in the reserved area of ​​the site, or use the electronic revenue channels, by sending the appropriate form. There will be time until May 13, but with a spending limit set at 5 million. This means that if the resources run out earlier, the submission of applications will also be blocked. The precise sum that will be due to each taxpayer who has applied will then be defined within 10 days of the established deadline, on the basis of all requests received in the meantime and the maximum limit imposed by the Budget law. There is therefore no a priori defined percentage to establish how much money will be awarded to each of the eligible applicants.