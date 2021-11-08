Bonus bikes and scooters, incentives up to 750 euros

Who is eligible and how it is obtained





Ansa / CorriereTv



The government has defined the implementing rules for accessing the tax credit for which five million euros have been allocated. The bonus for bikes and scooters reaches up to 750 euros to be used in three years. It cannot be combined with other tax concessions for the same expense and must be included in the tax return by 2022. The measure affects those who, from 1 August to 31 December 2020, bought electric or muscle bikes, electric scooters, subscriptions to public transport and services of shared electric mobility. To access the bonus, applicants must deliver a category M1 vehicle, i.e. means of transporting people, for scrapping. The vehicle must have been in the name of the buyer or one of the family members living together on the date of purchase for at least 12 months. To take advantage of the incentive, you must apply on the website of the Revenue Agency by a date not yet defined. It will be the revenue agency that will establish the percentage of the tax credit for each applicant on the basis of the ratio between the resources allocated for the year 2020 and the total eligible expenses indicated in the applications.