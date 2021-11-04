Bonus bikes, scooters, TPL passes: how it works

A new bonus arrives for the purchase of electric or muscle bikes, scooters, public transport passes and shared or sustainable electric mobility services. The facility allows you to get one discount up to 750 euros on the expenditure incurred.

The Ministry of Economy published the implementing decree with all the rules on the benefit. The provision of the Revenue Agency is awaited with the methods and deadlines for applying.

We will notify you as soon as it is possible to apply. While waiting for the questions to open, let’s see in detail who is entitled to the bonus and how it works.

BONUS BIKES, SCOOTERS, TPL SUBSCRIPTIONS

The bonus consists of a discount of up to 750 euros, in the form of tax credit, on the purchase of electric or muscle bikes, scooters, public transport passes and electric mobility services. The facility is available for purchases made from 1st August to 31st December 2020.

With the decree of 21 September 2021, published in the Official Gazette no. 259 of 29 October, the Ministry of Economy and Finance defined the rules to access to the bonus for electric scooters, electric or muscle bicycles, public transport passes, shared or sustainable electric mobility services. We remind you that the measure was introduced by the Relaunch decree (law decree 19 May 2020, n.34 converted, with amendments, by law 17 July 2020, n.77).

WHO IS IT

Individuals who, from 1st August to 31st December 2020, have purchased a vehicle, also used, with CO2 emissions between 0 and 110 g / km, simultaneously carrying out the scrapping of a category M1 vehicle. The scrapped vehicle had to be registered for at least 12 months to the same person as the owner of the new vehicle or to one of the family members living together on the date of purchase of the new vehicle, or, in the case of financial leasing of the new vehicle, to the person using the vehicle or to one of the family members concerned.

AMOUNT AND DURATION

Those who have purchased an electric or muscle bike, a scooter, a TPL subscription or a shared or sustainable electric mobility service between August and December of last year are therefore entitled to a tax credit up to 750 euros in amount. The benefit must be used within 3 years, starting from the year 2020, and is granted within the limit of 5 million euros allocated for the measure by the Relaunch decree.

HOW DOES IT WORK

The tax credit provided by the bike and scooter bonus can be used exclusively in the tax return in reduction of taxes due. It can be enjoyed within the tax period 2022 and cannot be combined with other tax concessions relating to the same expenses.

HOW TO REQUEST IT

At the moment it is not yet possible to request the benefit. To access the bonus for bikes, scooters, public transport passes and electric mobility services, a specific application must be submitted to the Revenue Agency. Applications must be submitted electronically, in the manner and within the deadlines that will be defined by aspecific provision of the Revenue Agency, to be issued within 90 days from the entry into force of the MEF decree.

In the applications, applicants must indicate the amount of the eligible expenses incurred in the year 2020. The Revenue Agency will determine, on the basis of the ratio between the amount of allocated resources (5 million euros) and the total amount of eligible expenses indicated in the applications, the percentage of the tax credit due to each subject. This percentage will be communicated with a further provision of the director of the Revenue Agency.

We will update this article as soon as the provision with the instructions for applying is published.

