Bonus bills, here is who gets the discount and who can ask for it (to avoid price increases)

The weight of the expensive-bills it won’t make everyone feel the same way. Families and citizens with low incomes, in fact, can take advantage of the so-called bonus bills. An important discount which is added to the one already provided at the beginning of the year and which is valid between 128 and 177 euros per family. The bonus for power And gas has a differentiated amount based on different variables and now, unlike in the past, it no longer needs to be requested, but is calculated directly with the compilation of the Single Declaration which serves to request the ISEE. It is a nice help, in any case, able to practically sterilize the blows that took place between July and October. A contribution, therefore, which could also be strengthened, to address the price increases that could still be there until the middle of next year.

Bonus bills, automatic request and audience

According to the estimate of the Arera, the Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment, the intervention of the social anti-expensive bill bonuses will cost approximately 2.4 billion euros in 2022. In more detail, the expenditure foreseen by the Arera will be 1.9 billion for the energy sector (1 billion for electricity and 900 million for gas) and 480 million for the environmental sector (180 million for water and 300 million for wastethe).

Bills, Arera estimates € 2.4 billion for 2022 social bonuses

The necessary conditions for being entitled to discounts: belonging to a family unit with an indicator Isee not exceeding 8,265 euros, or have a family unit with at least 4 dependent children (large family) and Isee indicator not exceeding 20 thousand euros, or being part of a family unit withholding income of citizenship or citizenship pension. One of the members of the Isee family must be the holder of an electricity, gas or water supply contract with a tariff for domestic use and active, or take advantage of an active condominium gas or water supply. Each family is entitled to only one bonus per type – electricity, gas, water – per year of competence.

To obtain the bonuses for economic hardship, it is sufficient for the citizen / family unit to present the single substitutive declaration (Dsu) to obtain the Isee certification useful for the different subsidized social benefits. A different procedure than the bonus for physical discomfort, for which does not change the access mode: subjects who are in serious health conditions and who use electro-medical equipment for their survival must continue to apply for it to municipalities or Cafs enabled.

How much is the bonus worth?

The value the bonus is annual and depends on the number of family members. For this year, the standard values ​​of the electricity bonus are: for 1-2 members 128 euros; for 3-4 components 151 euros; over 4 members 177 euros.

Bills, here’s how they will decrease: the government’s plan against the new price increases Video

For the gas bonus, the envisaged amounts are instead differentiated with respect to the category of use associated with the gas supply, the climatic zone to which the supply point belongs and the number of members of the personal data family: from 67 euros in climate zone A / B for domestic hot water and / or use of cooking plus heating at 170 euros in zone F for families up to 4 members, from 93 euros in climate zone A / B for domestic hot water and / or use of cooking plus heating at 245 euros for families with more than 4 members.

Government interventions

For the over 3 million people who already benefited from the energy bonus e another 2.5 million users who already enjoyed the gas bonus, the Draghi government in June and September provided for sterilization due to increases in the bill, for a total cost of 450 million at the expense of the state. This means that the bill bonus for this audience has expanded by up to 40% depending on the case.

Gentiloni: “Energy price increases could already slow down in the first half of 2022”

With the Budget law currently under discussion in Parliament will be allocated an additional 2 billion for upgrade the bonus again in the face of possible new price increases and limiting the impact on citizens with average incomes.