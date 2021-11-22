Bonus bills: requirements and how it works

When it comes to bills, the sting is practically (almost) always around the corner. Fortunately, every now and then, there is also some good news for the consumers. For example, when we talk about social bonuses (electricity, gas and water) automatically recognized to economically disadvantaged families. According to the estimate of the Arera (‘Authority for energy, networks and the environment) the intervention has a cost of approx 2.4 billion euros.

How to request the discount on your bill

To benefit from the bonus, the interested party must present the Single Substitute Declaration (DSU) for the purpose of calculating the ISEE. If the household falls within the parameters, INPS will send the necessary information to the Integrated Information System (sii) managed by the Single Buyer SpA, which, in turn, is responsible for intercepting the electricity and gas suppliers of those entitled to it.

The requirements

They do not change conditions necessary to be eligible for bonuses, i.e .:

belong to a family unit with an ISEE indicator not exceeding 8,265 EUR

EUR or belong to a family with at least 4 figs dependent (large family) and ISEE indicator not exceeding 20,000 euros

dependent (large family) and ISEE indicator not exceeding 20,000 euros or belong to a family unit that owns Citizenship Income or Citizenship Pension.

Furthermore, one of the members of the ISEE household must be the holder of an electricity and / or gas and / or water supply contract with a tariff for domestic and active uses, or use an active condominium gas and / or water supply.

Electricity and gas, how much is the discount?

The amount of the discount varies according to the number of members of the registry family. Specifically, for electricity, the amount of the bonus can vary from un minimum of 128 euros to a maximum of 177 euro per year. For the gas, on the other hand, the amount also varies according to the climatic zone and the type of use (for heating rather than for domestic hot water or cooking): yes, go on 67 euros of climatic zone A / B for domestic hot water and / or cooking use plus heating a 170 euros of zone F for families up to 4 components up to 245 euro for families with over 4 components.

Simplification is the password

With the operation of the mechanism automatic for the supply of the electricity and gas bonus – reads the note issued some time ago by the MiTE – “a real simplification of the process to obtain the benefit itself which, already present since 2008, met the limit of requiring the “proactivity” of the consumer, called to take personal action to present the application for admission to the benefit and to renew it from year to year. As a result, up to 2020 only one in three potential beneficiaries actually benefited from the concession. A real revolution, therefore, capable of marking a decisive step forward in the fight against the phenomenon of energy poverty, “exploiting” the potential of existing databases and digital infrastructures “.

For the moment, the bonus for physical discomfort. Therefore, nothing changes for the methods of access to this bonus: subjects who are in serious health conditions and who use electro-medical equipment for their survival will have to continue to apply for it to Municipalities or authorized CAFs.