Bonus bills, such as seeing if it is present when we pay

Thanks to the Bill Bonus we can get discounts on our gas and electricity utilities. How can we see if it has been applied?

Bonus bills, a provision that entered into force from July 2021 and which concerns gas and electricity users. This is a particular condition that leads to a discount on the total amount due, but only if you are eligible, as it is necessary to comply with certain parameters to be able to be beneficiaries of the bill bonus.

Previously a specific application had to be submitted, while now the discount is applied automatically after having filled in the Single Substitute Declaration required to have the ISEE certification.

The bill bonus is aimed at:

families with up to three members and with an annual income of up to € 8265 per year;

families with four members or more and with an income that does not exceed 20 thousand euros per year;

holders and recipients of citizenship or pension income;

seriously ill who use life-saving equipment. In this case there is no income limit;

Bonus bills, we check if it is present in this way

There are two ways to understand if the bill bonus has been applied to our users. Just either check the amount (we would notice if it is lower than the amount paid in the past) or consult the first page, bottom left, under the heading “tax details”.

There you will find the following entries:

total expense;

social bonus;

total VAT;

You may also be interested in: Withdrawing without a credit card is now possible: it’s easy and safe

The total amount is shown on the right. And the mere presence of these items assures us that the bonus has been applied to our users. Since October there have been important increases on the same, and in relation to those of gas and electricity.

You may also be interested in: Single universal check, how much you can get and how to apply

A situation that has aroused the concern of the Codacons and which is accompanied by other significant increases in other areas. On all those of refueling and basic food items.