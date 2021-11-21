Bonus, cross-checks against fraud

Cross-table checks on the transfer of bonuses and tax credits. This is the scenario introduced by the provisions contained in decree law 157/2021 on the subject of combating fraud in the sector of tax and economic benefits. The type of controls, both prior and subsequent to the request for credit transfer, are expressly regulated in article 2 of the anti-fraud decree.

This provision provides for a series of cross-checks concerning the objective and subjective contents of the requests presented for the assignment of the credit or the discount on the invoice, with those present in the databases of the tax registry. More specifically, cross-checks are envisaged between the consistency and regularity of the data contained in the communications and options, with the data and information held by the financial administration. among the latter, the data of electronic invoices will obviously be the first elements of comparison between the information contained in the applications submitted electronically by taxpayers to constitute a first possible barrier to the circulation of bonuses. Even the same credit, for which the transfer to third parties is requested, will be the object of particular attention during the phase of the cross-checks carried out by the Revenue Agency.

A further front of cross-checks consists of the transfers already made by the taxpayers who will activate the options starting from the entry into force of the anti-fraud decree. Transfers, the latter, which, with the exception of the super bonus of 110%, were sent and accepted without affixing the approval of conformity and technical asseveration. These cross-checking activities will be carried out at the desk or without any access or inspection at the taxpayer’s premises and without activating a cross-examination with the latter. The outcome of these cross-checking activities can only lead to two possible conclusions.

The first could be the confirmation of some critical issues and signs of fiscal danger that could induce the Revenue Agency to consider the application as not presented, giving specific communication to the requesting taxpayer. The second conclusion can instead be that of a confirmation of the validity of the application presented and the absence of specific risk elements that will allow it to produce the required effects (credit transfer or discount on the invoice).

If the application is rejected following the cross-checks examined above, the provisions of the anti-fraud decree provide that the credits subject to such communications are verified using the ordinary powers and deadlines provided for the tax assessment. The latter aspect deserves particular attention.

As a result of this provision, the subsequent checks that the tax authorities will carry out on the rejected requests will most likely be checks other than those at the table based on the intersection of the data examined above. The reference to the ordinary powers of control that the financial administration may have, allows us to glimpse the most disparate scenarios in which the checks will be more or less invasive, based on the types of risk that led to the rejection of communications.

Meanwhile, yesterday the Senate budget service highlighted that the introduction of the new discipline on the subject of maximum values ​​provided for by the anti-fraud dl for building bonuses, the effective date of which must be specified by decree of the Mite, “could generate uncertainties and application consequences. likely to give rise to disputes against the financial administration, in relation to the extent of the benefit due “.

