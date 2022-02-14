Bonus € 100 for income of € 15,000 and € 28,000: what to do if you are unsure of the law?

For those with an income of over 15 thousand euros, the risk of having to return the supplementary treatment is not so low. Here’s what to do.

The 2022 Budget Law has brought about major changes as regards the 100 euro bonus in paychecks, recognized, until 31 December 2021, in full measure for incomes up to 28 thousand and to a reduced extent for incomes up to 40 thousand euro. What changes in 2022?

Bonus 100 euro 2022

The income limit to be entitled to the bonus drops to € 15,000, it being understood that to be entitled to it, the gross tax must be higher than the deductions from employment.

For incomes between 15 thousand and 28 thousand euros, however, the bonus is recognized, again within the limit of 1200 euros per year but considering that the amount due may not be full, only provided that the sum of the deductions due to the worker (deductions for dependent employment, dependent family members, deductions for renovations, furniture and eco-bonuses, etc.) is higher than the gross tax.

We reply to a reader of Orizzontescuola.it who wrote to us: Hello I am a high school teacher, is the bonus that is no longer due in the January paycheck still present, will it be automatically removed or do I have to ask for the waiver?

What to do if you are unsure of the right?

Therefore, workers with an income exceeding 15 thousand euros but in any case within 28 thousand euros cannot be certain a priori of the right to supplementary treatment just as the employer who applies it in the pay slip cannot be certain of the right. How to behave in these situations in order not to have to pay back the bonus paid in the settlement if it is not due?

The question is not silly, given that in the best of hypotheses you are entitled to a monthly bonus of 100 euros but in the event of a refund, all the monthly payments will be requested back in a single solution (and being in debt of 1200 euros is certainly not pleasant).

The best thing to do, if you are uncertain, is to ask for the payment of the bonus only when the balance is paid, in this way if the bonus is due, it is paid in a single solution if it is not due, instead, you are not required to return of anything.

In your case, if you think that your income exceeds 28 thousand euros, ask for the bonus not to be applicable (you can also do this from the application form for deductions from employment and for dependent family members that is filled out annually, precisely in this period, for the employer). Even if you are not sure that the deductions due exceed the tax (and above all by virtue of the fact that the additional treatment due is given by the difference between the deductions and the gross tax) it is good to ask the employer for the non-applicability of the tax. benefit which, then, will be settled at 730 and will be paid only if really due.

Read also: Salary: 100 euro bonus only for incomes up to 15 thousand euro, as well as only under certain conditions