Bonus € 200 for employees, self-employed and pensioners in the Aid Decree: when does it arrive?

In the Aid Decree takes shape a bonus of 200 euros for employees, self-employed and retired people: to illustrate when it arrives And how it is delivered the premier Mario Draghi and the Minister of Economy and Finance Daniele Franco at the end of Council of Ministers of 2 May 2022 which gave the green light to the new provision to deal with the expensive prices and the consequences deriving from the crisis in Ukraine.

The check, recognized lump sumit is destined to 28 million citizens with incomes of up to 35,000 euros. The benefit will therefore be paid only once between June and July, technical times permitting.

Bonus 200 euros for employees, self-employed, pensioners in the Aid Decree, when does it arrive?

The times of the emergency are not over. They just changed. And after two years full of Covid-related emergency measures, it is still necessary to introduce measures for “Defend the purchasing power of householdsespecially the weakest, and the production capacity of companies “ in light of the high prices, the crisis in Ukraine and the energy issue.

In this context, the Aid Decree, “A very complex measure”in the words of the premier Dragonswhich has a value of 14 billion euros.

From hospitality to energy costs, the range of action is widebut between Announcements the Government’s decision to grant a workers, employees and self-employed, and retirees with a income up to 35,000 euros a bonus of 200 euros as a support against the expensive prices.

It appears that the decision to secure a refreshment lump sum rain prevailed on the hypothesis of a further mini-intervention on the contribution wedge.

It is about “A measure that allows help families And limits the risks of further increases in inflation. We finance these measures while maintaining the same level of debt as we reached last year. This is achieved by increasing the tax on the exceptional profits of energy companies, the profits that these companies have accumulated in recent months “specifies the Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

There is currently no text of the Aid Decreeapproved on May 2, 2022, but during the press conference to present the measures it was anticipated that the bonus 200 euros is coming between June and July.

Bonus 200 euros for employees and pensioners in the DL Aid: check in pay slip and with the July pension

In the same location Mario Draghi and Daniele Franco also announced the delivery mode which change according to the category to which the recipients belong:

for the retirees the check comes with the July retirement and therefore together with the fourteenth;

the check comes with the and therefore together with the fourteenth; for the i employees the bonus 200 euros it is paid by employers in the pay slip ;

the it is paid by employers ; on self-employed no particular details have been provided, but the benefit should be accessible through a bottom ad hoc.

There is a risk, therefore, that for this portion of beneficiaries the times for receiving the sums will be slower.

According to the statements, all and all those who belong to the categories concerned and have a income up to 35,000 euros they will get it as soon as possible but considering i “Technical times” which, as is known, in some cases can also be very long.

In any case Daniele Franco he has declared:

“On the INPS side, pensions, let’s think about July. We are evaluating employers, but it will probably be around June-July “.

The system that will allow the employees to receive in paycheck the bonus of 200 euros against the expensive prices therefore, it will also involve employers who will advance the sum and then recover it at first possible tax payment.

In conclusion on the methods of disbursement of the check, the premier Mario Draghi wanted to clarify: