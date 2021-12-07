Bonus facades, change everything! Invoice discount in danger!

The 2022 Budget Law continues to shuffle the cards on home renovation bonuses. In addition to knot to untie on the ISEE roof for owners of single-family buildings interested in the Super bonus 110%, to see it worse is the 90% Facade Bonus victim of extensions and improvised changes.

And the phenomenon does not subside either Budget maneuver almost in the pipeline. This, if on the one hand it has outlined the fate of the Bonus for the next few years, that it is not the most advantageous, on the other hand, the continuous doing and redoing of the facilitation has done a number of doubts emerge on the legislation so as to induce theRevenue Agency to to clarify on some points.

Established the extension of the Bonus to 2022, with a deduction however reduced from 90% to 60%, the biggest problem concerns how to apply the legislation to how many they have the renovations started in 2021 but are unable to complete them.

At least in this case there are some Good news: the Inland Revenue puts the possibility to take advantage of the full deduction of the Facades Bonus (90%) even if it is not possible to complete the renovations before the shooting of 2022.

The Anti-Fraud Decree (DL 157/2021) takes care of worsening an already bad situation by introducing two new documents, the approval of compliance and the sworn price certification, which pay off harder make use of the discount on invoice and of credit assignment.

More information on the Anti-Fraud Decree, compliance visa and the certification of the fairness of prices for home bonuses can be found in the YouTube video of “Green Solutions”.

But let’s see immediately how these changes will affect the new Facades Bonus 2022 confirmed by the Budget Law.

Facades Bonus: the extension to 2022 arrives with new deadlines and deductions

But let’s proceed in order in order to eliminate all possible doubts on the revolution planned for the 90% Facade Bonus next year.

In fact, they are there are many measures that define the 2022 Facade Bonus legislation, each of which modifies a specific part of the facility currently in force, making it become not very advantageous and completely different from the active one.

The confusion about the future of the Facades Bonus began to emerge from the first draft of the Budget Law 2022 in which, surprisingly and to everyone’s bewilderment, the definitive cancellation of the Facades Bonus 2022.

Hence a series of heated controversy which led the government led by the premier, Mario Draghi, to restore the situation by doing turning around and retracting the extension of the Facades Bonus to 2022.

On balance, therefore, it will be possible to access the Facades Bonus also in the next year, but the‘facilitation will be invested by important and substantial changes. Which?

First of all, the Facades 90% Bonus will end its run on 31 December 2021. From 1 January 2022 and throughout the same year, the 60% Facade Bonus.

We will therefore be able to continue to take advantage of the facility, but for a reduced deduction of 30 percentage points, from the current 90% to 60%.

The only one positive note is theapplication of the new 2022 regulation to all facade renovation works external without any distinction between the types of properties, in reverse than that envisaged for the 110% Superbonus which operates a split between cooperatives, condominium buildings and villas.

Facades Bonus: discount on invoices and credit transfer in danger! With the Anti-fraud DL everything changes!

After several back and forth on the extension to 2022 of the Facade Bonus, the Budget Law has finally established the usability of the facility for next year confirming its three classic methods of use: the personal income tax deduction spread over 10 years, the credit assignment and it discount on invoice.

Certainly positive news which, however, is reduced by the complications introduced by the Anti-Fraud Decree (Legislative Decree 157/2021) of 11 November 2021 on all home bonuses.

In the specific case of the Facade Bonus, the Decree does nothing but rmaking it more difficult to use the discount on the invoice or credit transfer obliging the presentation of the technical certification of the adequacy of the costs he was born in compliance visa if the renovations were paid for in one date after that of November 12, 2021.

Fortunately, the DL Antifrode does not put a spoke in the wheel to those interested in requesting the facility as personal income tax deduction spread over 10 years.

This “Preferential treatment”, However, it concerns the Facades Bonus and not the Superbonus 110% for which the Anti-Fraud Decree provides for the swearing of prices and the approval of compliance also for the method of use of the personal income tax deduction, which for this home bonus is 5 years.

Facades Bonus: the clarifications of the Revenue Agency on the discount on the invoice

Due to the disruptions to the discount and credit transfer legislation made by the Anti-fraud Decree, i taxpayers have been attacked by a thousand dubbsi fully founded.

Here because the Revenue Agency intervened with specific FAQs containing clarifications on new deadlines and the changes made to the Facades Bonus by Legislative Decree 157/2021.

The first doubt to be resolved is to understand what happens if the invoice related to the renovation works is received and paid on an earlier date upon the entry into force of the Anti-Fraud Decree, ie before November 12, 2021, in the case of the company executing the works has not sent the payment made to the Revenue Agency by that date.

Well, the response of the Entity appears clear: in the case in question, even if the communication by the company to the Revenue Agency is made late, the date on which the expenses were paid will be valid.

To be clearer, if the invoice relating to the works had already been issued and the expenses for the renovations paid in advance with respect to the date of 12 November, the new provisions dictated by the Anti-fraud Decree would not be applied.

In other words,the obligation to obtain a certificate of conformity and technical certification of the works does not apply.

Facade bonus 2022: 90% deduction also from next year. Like?

Another question to be resolved is the one concerning it state of progress of the works (Sal) once the Facades 2021 Bonus has expired.

In other words, it exists a ploy to keep the 90% deduction also in 2022 if the renovations allowed for the Bonus have not been completed yet.

And once again it’s up to the Revenue Agency to put the dots on the i’s.

Referring to the Facades Bonus, if the building interventions were carried out in 2021 And expenses to fine-tune them were paid by 31 December 2021, regardless of what the progress of the work is, it will continue to be 90% deduction applied.

However, although there is no specific date to complete the renovations as well as Sal percentages to be respected, the‘Revenue Agency emphasizes that in order to continue to benefit from the IRPEF deduction of 90% is in force the obligation to complete the work not yet completed.

Different speech for the works admitted to the Superbonus 110% that find themselves in the same situation as the villas for which, after 30 June 2022, for which it is required a state of progress of the works (Sal) of at least 30% at the deadline, under penalty of forfeiture of the benefit.