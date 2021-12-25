Bonus facades, clarifications on the terrace floor and the flat roofs

Confirmations arrive, rather than clarifications, on the facades bonus and in particular on the question of whether the expenses for the floor and the solar roofs also fall within the tax relief. It is the Revenue Agency to address the issue again.

Bonus do today and tomorrow

The face bonus in the current version until expenses incurred in 2020 and 2021, takes the form of a tax deduction of 90% (to be enjoyed in 10 annual installments of the same amount) recognized for works carried out on the “visible” external facade of the buildings.

Instead of the tax deduction, it is possible to opt for the discount on the invoice or the assignment of credit.

The text of the budget maneuver 2022 (still to be approved in the final version) provides for the extension of the facades bonus also for expenses in 2022. However, it lowers the deduction percentage from 90% to 60%. The possibility of opting for a discount or sale has been confirmed.

Expenses included and excluded

In Answer no. 816 of 15 December 2021, the Revenue Agency, first of all, highlighted that the facade bonus is exclusively for interventions carried out on the opaque structures of the facade, on the balconies, ornaments and friezes.

This implies that the interventions on the envelope are admitted to the tax benefit

visible exterior of the building, i.e. both on the front, front and main part of the building, and on the other sides of the building (entire external perimeter).

Therefore, it must be work on the elements of the facade constituting exclusively the “vertical matte structure“.

However, the following are not eligible for the bonus:

expenses incurred for interventions on the surfaces bordering on cloisters, shafts, courtyards and internal spaces, except for those visible from the street or from land for public use

the costs incurred for interventions on horizontal opaque structures or sloping of the building envelope such as, for example, roofing (flat roofs, roofs) and floors towards unheated rooms or towards the outside (therefore, included in the facades bonus are, for example, the works concerning the flooring of balconies and those concerning the paving of the driveway)

or sloping of the building envelope such as, for example, roofing (flat roofs, roofs) and floors towards unheated rooms or towards the outside (therefore, included in the facades bonus are, for example, the works concerning the flooring of balconies and those concerning the paving of the driveway) expenses for the replacement of windows, frames, gratings, doors and gates (these are parts that do not fall within the notion of opaque structures).

the repainting of the shutters and shutters

the interventions carried out on the boundary walls of the building.

You may also be interested in: