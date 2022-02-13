Bonus facades, it is a record of scams. And the stamp against fraud arrives

Fraud on building bonuses involved in almost half of the cases the 90 percent discount for the renovation of the facades of condominiums. The figure was revealed by the Inland Revenue, which filed in the Senate, at the request of the Budget Commission, a table in which the weight of each concession was indicated within the 4.4 billion frauds suffered by the tax authorities. The other fact that has emerged, and which has given rise to a new political conflict, is the fact that only 3 percent of the frauds concerned the 110 percent Superbonus, the one most affected by the government’s tightening on the sale. multiple of credits.

Again to go on the attack, it was the 5Stelle Movement which, yesterday, had asked that the Minister of Economy Daniele Franco be summoned to Parliament to explain the data and the choices of the government. «The data of the Guardia di Finanza and the Revenue Agency, presented in the Senate», said Mario Turco, vice president of the 5Stelle Movement, «certify a different reality than that told yesterday in the press conference by the government. Within the overall fraud on building bonuses, as a table of the Revenue Agency filed in the Budget Commission of Palazzo Madama unquestionably demonstrates “, continued Turco,” those concerning the Superbonus have the least weight, equal to 3% “. In addition, he added, “on the basis of the same cross-referenced data filed with the Commission, the 110 million euro of frauds identified in relation to the Superbonus represent only 0.8% of the 13.4 billion tax credits from Superbonus generated as at 31 December 2021 “.

CHANGES

In short, the level of the battle is still high. Meanwhile, the government is working on an amendment to be included in the Milleproroghe decree under discussion in the House to change the rules. Multiple assignments will again be permitted, at least among financial intermediaries subject to the supervision of the Bank of Italy. And there will be a stamp, a sort of “doc” certification of the credits. The first buyer will have to check the creditworthiness. This will then have an identification code that will allow those who will discount it later to be able to “trace” its origin. The other rule that is being worked on concerns the possibility for intermediaries who have seen their credits seized by the judiciary, to be able to use them anyway once they have been released.

An important rule also to give the companies involved the possibility of not having to post losses in the financial statements. Both the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and the Post Office have made it known that they are ready to reopen the credit transfer platforms as soon as the government corrects the anti-fraud decree. Meanwhile, another front has opened, again for the Superbonus. The Minister of Ecological Transition is about to issue a new decree on the ceilings applicable to incentivized processing. The new price list, as reported by Sole24Ore, will include the price of materials, VAT and processing. A mechanism that according to the operators of the sector would lead to a reduction in prices difficult to sustain.