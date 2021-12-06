Business

Bonus facades, the checklist for the compliance visa

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman54 mins ago
0 15 2 minutes read

06/12/2021 – A check-list to check the documents necessary to obtain the facades bonus and issue the compliance visa. The document, developed by the National Council of Chartered Accountants and Accounting Experts and by the National Foundation of Accountants, promises to be useful in complying with the new obligations introduced by the “Anti-fraud” Decree (DL 157/2021).

Facade bonus and compliance visa

We remind you that the Anti-Fraud Decree, in order to avoid abuses and evasion phenomena, provided for theobligation to acquire the approval of conformity and the asseveration of the adequacy of the expenses in the event that the taxpayer, instead of taking advantage of the deduction directly, chooses to opt for the discount on the invoice or the credit transfer.

This is an additional requirement poorly digested by insiders, especially since starting from 1 January 2022, the deduction rate will drop from 90% to 60%.

Bonus facades, the checklist for the compliance visa

The checklist provides a guide to the professionals in charge of issuing the compliance visa, useful for verifying the presence of the necessary documentation for affixing the visa.

As indicated in the models in the checklist, the professional must verify a series of information, such as the data of the beneficiary of the deduction, the expenses incurred, the amount of the credit transferred, the data relating to the property and the documentation certifying it. ownership or availability.

For interventions on the common parts, it is necessary to verify the presence of the shareholders’ meeting resolution and self-certification certifying the nature of the work carried out.

Among the documents to be verified there are also the qualifications, and, in the case of interventions influencing from a thermal point of view, the technical reports and the declarations of the professionals and the technical data sheets of the materials.

The introduction of the checklist specifies that, like the check lists already published for interventions that entitle the Superbonus, the document represents a support tool for the professional general character which, however, cannot be considered exhaustive regarding the checks to be carried out. In fact, it is exclusively up to the appointed professional to verify, case by case, the conformity of the data relating to the documentation certifying the existence of the conditions that give the right to the tax deduction and which is necessary for the valid affixing of the conformity approval.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman54 mins ago
0 15 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the used one is certified with First Choice: plus

3 weeks ago

Ariston IPO: price between 10.25 and 12 euros per share. It is worth up to 3.9 billion

3 weeks ago

It is alarm for Amazon, announced a transport strike for Black Friday

3 weeks ago

While Telecom rears again for this indiscretion, Piazza Affari is saved from the collapse

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button