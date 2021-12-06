06/12/2021 – A check-list to check the documents necessary to obtain the facades bonus and issue the compliance visa. The document, developed by the National Council of Chartered Accountants and Accounting Experts and by the National Foundation of Accountants, promises to be useful in complying with the new obligations introduced by the “Anti-fraud” Decree (DL 157/2021).

Facade bonus and compliance visa

We remind you that the Anti-Fraud Decree, in order to avoid abuses and evasion phenomena, provided for theobligation to acquire the approval of conformity and the asseveration of the adequacy of the expenses in the event that the taxpayer, instead of taking advantage of the deduction directly, chooses to opt for the discount on the invoice or the credit transfer.

This is an additional requirement poorly digested by insiders, especially since starting from 1 January 2022, the deduction rate will drop from 90% to 60%.

Bonus facades, the checklist for the compliance visa

The checklist provides a guide to the professionals in charge of issuing the compliance visa, useful for verifying the presence of the necessary documentation for affixing the visa.

As indicated in the models in the checklist, the professional must verify a series of information, such as the data of the beneficiary of the deduction, the expenses incurred, the amount of the credit transferred, the data relating to the property and the documentation certifying it. ownership or availability.

For interventions on the common parts, it is necessary to verify the presence of the shareholders’ meeting resolution and self-certification certifying the nature of the work carried out.

Among the documents to be verified there are also the qualifications, and, in the case of interventions influencing from a thermal point of view, the technical reports and the declarations of the professionals and the technical data sheets of the materials.

The introduction of the checklist specifies that, like the check lists already published for interventions that entitle the Superbonus, the document represents a support tool for the professional general character which, however, cannot be considered exhaustive regarding the checks to be carried out. In fact, it is exclusively up to the appointed professional to verify, case by case, the conformity of the data relating to the documentation certifying the existence of the conditions that give the right to the tax deduction and which is necessary for the valid affixing of the conformity approval.