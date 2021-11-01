Bonus facades, this is how you pay the bank transfer

After the summer, the Draghi government has to deal with bonuses and concessions of various kinds to be confirmed, limited or eliminated in view of the coming months: among these, for example, Cashback stands out, not considered a useful form at this point of the year. , to restart consumption, while other types of bonuses have been confirmed

Half decision instead of the Facades Bonus, which, albeit in an unofficial and not yet official manner, which should also be reconfirmed for the future, ie until 31 December 2022 but in a “weakened” form: the initial formula in fact provided for a full refund of the 90%, while the current executive is aiming for 60% of total expenses.

Bonus facades, what is it

Initially part of the Relaunch Decree, used by the Conte II government, the Facades Bonus is a tax deduction for interventions aimed at the recovery or restoration of the external facade of existing buildings, of any cadastral category. In recent months, the government has not taken a stand on an extension that has not yet been formalized.

Here’s how to pay for the bank transfer

Extension confirmed or not, the current Facades Bonus can be used for the costs of modernization or restoration of the facades used up to 31 December 2021.

In order to become “demonstrable” in order to access the deduction, payments must be made by bank transfer. If the bank used does not provide a specific form for the recognition of the bonus, it will be necessary to write the following text in the description: “Article 1, paragraphs 219-224, of law no. 160 of 27 December 2019“.

The recognition of the Bonus, announced the Revenue Agency, is in any case recognized as long as the possibility of applying the 8% withholding tax is not compromised.

Basically, when you are completing the bank transfer, in addition to the aforementioned reason (where possible), you must also report the tax code of the beneficiary of the deduction and the VAT number or the tax code of the person in favor of whom the transfer is made.