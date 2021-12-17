Bonus face in safety, turnaround of the tax authorities

Bonus facades ok for works started by 31 December 2021. Dietrofront of Dre Campania on the state of work as of 31 December 2021. The Campania Revenue Agency has withdrawn and corrected question n. 914-1430 / 2021 of 7 December anticipated by ItaliaOggi of 14/12/21 which has raised not a few perplexities in the experts. With the new answer (n.914-1549 / 2021) it was clarified that condominiums can benefit from the concession for the overall expenses incurred in the current year in relation to interventions even only started and not even completed at 31 December 2021, provided that a the latter date is paid to the contracting company the amount of the consideration (10%) that remains net of the discount on the invoice, therefore regardless of the completion (or progress) of the interventions themselves. Once you have obtained the certification of the adequacy of the expenditure and the approval of compliance, it will be possible to proceed with the electronic communication of the option for the discount on the invoice by March 16, 2022. In this way, abandoning the reference to the criterion “of completion or advancement ”, the prevalence of a“ general cash principle ”is definitively sanctioned.

Recalling answer no. 46/2018, it is recalled that the existence of the condition of the subsidy, regardless of the start and conclusion of the works, is anchored to the support of the expenditure by bank transfer. For charges relating to common parts of the building, the date of payment crystallizes the attribution of the bonus to the tax period, noting that the condominiums are natural or legal persons. From a procedural point of view, the obligations introduced by the anti-fraud DL (n. 157/2021) for building bonuses other than the “superbonus” (including the facades bonus) will take into account the related approach. The new certificate of appropriateness of expenditure must refer to interventions that are “at least started”.

Cristina Bartelli and Gianluca Stancati

