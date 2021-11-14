Bonus “First home under 36”: here are the requirements and rules to take advantage of the discount

Bonus “First home under 36”: all the requirements and rules to take advantage of the discount.

Ready the instructions to get the “First home under 36” bonus provided for by the Dl Sostegni bis (Dl n. 73/2021). Young people under the age of 36 and an ISEE not exceeding 40 thousand euros who buy a house by 30 June 2022 can benefit from it. With circular letter no. 12 / E, signed by the director ofRevenue Agency, the perimeter of the new concession is drawn up, which aims to encourage the purchase of a house by younger people through some favorable measures such as exemption from payment of registration, mortgage and cadastral tax and the recognition of a tax credit in the event of a purchase subject to VAT. In particular, the document of practice clarifies that the new bonus also applies to the appurtenances of the subsidized property, such as the garage for example, and that registration, mortgage and land registry taxes are also canceled for deeds subject to VAT. The “First home under 36” bonus, which is valid for deeds stipulated between May 26, 2021 and June 30, 2022, also provides for theexemption from the substitute tax for loans granted for the purchase, construction and renovation of residential properties.

On the other hand, the facility is not applicable to preliminary sales contracts, as it is provided only for translation or incorporation deeds for consideration.

Who it is: what are the requirements to access the new bonus

The bonus is reserved for individuals who have not yet turned thirty-six years of age in the year in which the deed is signed and with a value of the equivalent economic situation indicator (Isee) not exceeding 40 thousand euros per year. Furthermore, the taxpayer, at the time of signing the deed, must declare that he has an Isee value not exceeding 40 thousand euros and that he is in possession of the relevant valid certification (or that he has already requested it on an earlier date or at least contextual to the signing of the deed).

The advantages of the under 36 first home bonus

The facility provides several advantages, which also extend to the purchase of the main house appliances. In the first place, there is an exemption from the payment of registration, mortgage and cadastral tax and, in the case of a purchase subject to VAT, a tax credit equal to the tax paid for the purchase is also recognized, which may be used to subtract the taxes due on deeds, reports and tax returns subsequent to the date of purchase or used in compensation through F24. Concessions also for financing related to the purchase, construction and renovation of the property: with the first home bonus under 36, in fact, the substitute tax of registration, stamp, mortgage and cadastral taxes and taxes is not due on government concessions. To benefit from the exemption, the beneficiary must declare the existence of the requirements in the contract or in an attached document.

Preliminary sales contracts and judicial auctions

The circular also focuses on preliminary sales contracts, which cannot enjoy the new concessions as the law refers only to translational or constitutive deeds for consideration. It remains understood that, in the presence of the legal conditions, after the signing of the final sale contract, it is possible to present a formal request for reimbursement for the recovery of the proportional tax paid for advances and down payments pursuant to article 77 of the TUR. Finally, green light for properties purchased through a judicial auction, which can still access the benefit.

Establishment of the tax code for the use in compensation, through form F24, of the tax credit, in favor of buyers of “first homes” of homes who have not completed thirty-six years of age, referred to in Article 64, paragraph 7 , of the decree-law of 25 May 2021, n.73, converted, with modifications, by the law of 23 July 2021, n. 106

The decree-law of 25 May 2021, n. 73, converted, with modifications, by law 23 July 2021, n. 106, the so-called Sostegni bis Decree, introduces, with paragraphs 6 to 10 of article 64, new tax concessions for the purchase of a house with the aim of favoring the housing autonomy of young people, in relation to which, with the circular no. 12 / E of 14 October 2021, some application clarifications were also provided. Paragraph 7 of the aforementioned article 64 of Legislative Decree no. 73 of 2021 provides, in particular, that for the transfer deeds for consideration of the ownership of “first houses” of residence, referred to in paragraph 6 of the same article 64, to buyers, who have not yet completed thirty-six years of age in the year in which the deed is signed, a tax credit equal to the value added tax paid in relation to the purchase is attributed.

The same paragraph 7 also provides that the tax credit can be reduced by the registry, mortgage, land registry, inheritance and donation taxes due on the deeds and reports presented after the date of acquisition of the credit, or it can be used to reduce personal income taxes due on the basis of the return to be submitted after the date of purchase; it can also be used in compensation pursuant to Legislative Decree 9 July 1997, n. 241. Pursuant to paragraph 9 of the aforementioned article 64 of Legislative Decree no. 73 of 2021, the tax credit in question is attributed only in relation to the deeds stipulated between May 26, 2021, the date of entry into force of the same decree-law, and June 30, 2022. Services Division

______________

Given the above, to allow the tax credit in question to be used in offsetting, through form F24, limited to the amount not used with the other methods mentioned, the following tax code is established:

* “6928” called “Tax credit” first home under 36 “- art. 64, c. 7, DL n. 73 of 2021 “.

* When filling in the F24 form, the aforementioned tax code is shown in the “Revenue” section, in the “compensated credit amounts” column, or, in cases where the taxpayer has to pay the benefit, in the “amounts paid due “.

* The “reference year” field is filled in with the tax period in which the property transfer deed was stipulated, in the format “YYYY”.

© All rights reserved