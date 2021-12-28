Bonus for electricity and gas bills 2022: here is who can take advantage of discounts and who can pay them in 10 installments

From January 2022 there could be increases for electricity and gas and so the government on the one hand has increased the bonus on bills and on the other has announced the possibility of deferring the payment in 10 installments.

What does the 2022 electricity and gas bill bonus provide?

The 2022 bill bonus is a facility that provides for a reduction in the rates relating to general system charges, the possibility of paying them in installments and a discount on VAT for methane. Invoices issued from 1 January to 30 April 2022 can be deferred in 10 installments, without any interest. It will be up to the Regulatory Authority for energy, which will establish the frequency of payments and any other aspect concerning the installment formula.

Reduction of rates

In the first quarter of 2022, the system charges for electricity up to 16kwh, for families and small businesses, such as bars and artisans, are canceled in particular. The family discount will be automatically applied by Arera.

Who can claim the bonus

Not everyone will be able to take advantage of the electricity and gas bill bonus. Previously, the measure involved an audience of 5 million families. The requirements for accessing the bonus have remained unchanged. It is necessary to have an ISEE below 8,265 euros or an ISEE of 20,000 euros per year for families with at least 4 children, to be in precarious health conditions and to use electro-medical equipment. Those who: receive income or citizenship pension or are users in precarious health conditions using electro-medical equipment can also benefit from the bonus.

Bonus bills, who can defer the payment in 10 installments

Those who find themselves in difficulty with payments can defer them in 10 installments. For consumption billed from 1 January to 30 April 2022, the various suppliers will be able to offer their customers the opportunity to pay in installments for a period not exceeding 10 months. Further communications are awaited from the Arera for all the details on who can benefit from the installment payment and how to request it.

Discount on VAT for methane

As regards natural gas for civil and industrial uses, a VAT rate of 5% will be applied for consumption relating to the months of January, February and March 2022.

The application for the bonus bills

A new procedure will not be required to apply for the 2022 bill bonus for the first quarter of the year. In fact, from 1 January 2021, due to the changes introduced by the Law Decree of 26 October 2019, it will no longer be necessary to submit the specific application, in addition to the ISEE.

Therefore, only the presence of the valid ISEE certification will be sufficient, following which the 2022 bill bonus will be automatically recognized in the bill by the company or companies supplying the service for both electricity and gas.

© All rights reserved