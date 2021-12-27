Bonus of 1000 euros for everyone (or almost) in 2022: this is what it consists of

1000 euro bonus in 2022: almost all citizens will be able to request it. There are no income limits. Here’s what exactly it consists of.

2021 is drawing to a close and, of course, will go down in history as the year of bonuses. In nearly two years since the start of the health emergency, the government introduced such a number of incentives that it could hardly go unnoticed.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused an unprecedented economic crisis. Many families are finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet. The prices of many basic necessities have even risen in recent weeks. To all this, add the expensive electricity and gas bills, expected for the first quarter of 2022.

The economic crisis is targeting some strategic sectors such as construction. The State runs for cover with a series of incentives that aim to support the expenditure of citizens for the purchase of goods and / or services. After the green bonus for the redevelopment of gardens and terraces and the one for the purchase of new air conditioners, 2022 will give away 1000 euros to all citizens in possession of specific requirements.

Therefore, the expectation is growing for this measure that is tempting to many. It had already been discussed with the old Budget Law 2021. Let’s see together what exactly it consists of.

1000 euro bonus in 2022: the list of eligible expenses

2022 will start with a bang: an interesting incentive of 1000 euros is on the way, with no income limits. What are we talking about? The new water bonus (also known as the bathroom bonus).

You can already understand it from its name: the subsidy is reserved for all those who take steps to promote greater savings in water resources, starting with domestic consumption. An easily achievable goal using cost-effective healthcare products.

This new bonus, totally detached from the limits of the ISEE, aims to reduce water waste in Italy. It starts with the bathrooms of private homes, encouraging the purchase of state-of-the-art water-saving sanitary fittings and taps.

By fighting waste, your water bill amounts are reduced. This, added to the state financial aid, should finally convince many Italians to modernize the bathrooms.

The bathroom bonus can guarantee three major advantages:

saving water resources in the name of sustainability;

a cash bonus of € 1,000;

constant savings on water-related utilities.

Even if the facilitation we are talking about is aimed at all citizens, however, it will be necessary to possess specific requirements. In order to apply for the incentive, the expenses incurred to replace sanitary vessels, shower heads, shower columns and taps will accumulate.

The essential condition for having 1000 euros, is that the new products must guarantee water savings. The vases, for example, cannot have a drain that exceeds six liters of water. The new models of shower heads and shower columns allowed by the contribution, on the other hand, must have a maximum water volume of nine liters per minute.

Finally we come to the taps. To get the benefit you will have to buy smart models, preferably with a water flow that does not exceed six liters of water per minute.

However, we must make a clarification. We said, a few lines above, that the state subsidy aims to eliminate water waste in general. Therefore, we are not referring only to the bathrooms of private homes. This means that you can also take advantage of the water bonus to install new taps in other environments such as kitchens and / or laundries.

In the list of eligible expenses both those incurred for the assembly and disassembly of the sanitary ware and those relating to the transport or installation of new water-saving products can be inserted.

An important clarification: the bathroom bonus is part of the list of those without Isee referable to 2021: this means that, even if it can be requested in 2022, all amounts must be paid no later than 31 December 2021.

The water bonus also caters to renters, who must, however, obtain a permit in advance from the owner, who must accept the replacement of sanitary ware and / or taps.

In addition, the costs are borne by those who will obtain the bathroom bonus. If it is the tenant who requests the bonus without ISEE, in other words, he will have to pay for the new products installed. It is then underlined that the discount is accessible only once. This means that if you own several houses, you will not be able to claim the bathroom bonus for all of them.

Finally we conclude by saying that, to obtain the bonus, all payments must be traceable.