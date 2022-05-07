Bonus of 200 euros also for the unemployed: and 60 euros for everyone

The one-off € 200 bonus for workers and retirees with an income that does not exceed € 35,000 per year will arrive in July. It will also be given to self-employed workers, the unemployed and citizenship income earners. The Council of Ministers meets in the evening and gives the green light to some changes in the aid decree of 14 billion. In order to support families and companies struggling with the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine. Among the innovations contained in the text, there is also a fund with an endowment of 100 million euros. A voucher of up to 60 euros will be issued for the purchase of season tickets for local, regional and interregional public transport. This is a measure that aims to mitigate the impact of expensive energy, in particular for students and workers with an income in this case too below 35 thousand euros.

The new text also clarifies that the bonus does not apply to domestic work relationships. Public and private employers will recognize the 200 euros automatically and will check in the balance whether it is actually due to the employee or not.