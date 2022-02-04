“Bonus of 500 € for third dose”. The message spreads

The bad guys have pulled off a new scam targeting Italians and the third dose of anticovid vaccine

Almost 90% of Italians are vaccinated with at least one dose of anticovid vaccine, the only and effective weapon that the population has at their disposal to avoid the severe form or hospitalization from Covid -19.

The first administrations of third doses, aimed first at the elderly and the frail and then at all those who had taken the second dose at least four months earlier.

Despite the delicacy of the matter, the scammers have targeted the anticovid vaccine and the Italians and, specifically, the administration of the third dose. Let’s see what this consists of new scam which is becoming more and more popular.

Third dose scam, the message to ignore

A 500 euro bonus for those who made the third dose of anticovid vaccine. The new scam fielded by the bad guys runs, without even saying it, on the web and in particular on social networks. Those who are not very familiar with social media are especially targeted.

Read also: Product withdrawn from pharmacies and markets: ethylene oxide alarm

Let’s see what this scam is and how to avoid it. First of all, a WhatsApp message by a real contact present in the address book that may have viruses or malware on your smartphone. The message reads: “I have just learned that the government has approved a bonus of 500 euros for those who receive a dose of the anti-Covid vaccine, in order to increase the vaccination rate. If you have already been vaccinated, request your 500 euro bonus here “.

Read also: Tachipirina 500mg: beware of these side effects

To accompany the message a link on which you are asked to click which refers to a web page created on purpose by the scammers in which you are asked to insert personal informations, including bank details. Obviously you shouldn’t click on any link: you could see your account emptied in a few minutes.

Remember, to avoid running into this scam, that i institutional sites, banks or the Italian Post Office they don’t ask never private information, PIN codes or anything else through messages or emails. In case of doubt it is always good to contact the Police post.