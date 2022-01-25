“Bonus of one thousand euros revoked from various health professionals, the Piacenza Ausl makes it clear”

First the Ausl paid the bonus, then asked to return it. A “mess” – as the union representatives define it – that would affect several workers of the Piacenza health care company, about sixty in total, in particular nurses and radiology technicians. The operators had received an economic bonus of one thousand euros in paychecks for helping to reduce waiting lists in the hospital by working overtime for at least thirty hours between August and December of 2020. It is a pity that, at some point, some of them had to return the sum.

The reason is explained by the regional councilor Valentina Stragliati (Lega), who filed an inspection document to clarify the matter: “It seems that further checks revealed inconsistencies during the actual payment of this bonus and therefore the Ausl communicated the possibility of proceeding with a recovery of the incorrect payment . However, this method does not seem to have been shared with the trade unions. Furthermore, many employees report that they have not been made aware of the choice, as their salary has actually been reduced by the bonus received, without any explanation “.

“DELAYS OF AUSL” – A confused situation, which is confirmed by the workers’ representatives: “For the disbursement of the bonus – he explains Gianmaria Pighi of the Uil union – the Piacenza Ausl had a budget of about 150 thousand euros available. Some workers, however, have improperly lost the right to access this economic bonus, due to delays in payment by the local health company. And these are operators who, with overtime hours, have contributed to breaking down waiting lists in the hospital, to cope with the slowdowns due to the Covid emergency “. Several reports have also been collected by Stefania Pisaroni (CGIL): “The trade unions have already taken an active part with the Ausl to have clarifications and find adequate solutions”.

THE REPLY OF THE AUSL – “In November the Piacenza Local Health Authority – reads an official note – decided to pay 20 hours of additional services to the staff of the sector operating in sectors particularly involved in activities aimed at reducing waiting lists. The legislation does not provide for supplementary bargaining for the application of the institute. However, it is customary for the Piacenza Local Health Authority to provide information to trade union representatives regarding aspects of interest to workers, such as contractual or legislative applications. Therefore, before proceeding with the payment, at the end of November, the direction of the health professions illustrated the criteria that were used for the use of the available resources. The funds were allocated to nurses and radiology technicians who worked in the period August-December 2020 in sectors particularly involved in the reduction of waiting lists and who produced an hourly surplus over the amount due. The payment was made in December “.

“It was subsequently verified that unfortunately – continues the reply of the Ausl – the expected amount had been erroneously attributed to some employees who did not have the required hourly balance, while it had not been received by others who had the expected hourly surpluses. With the salary of January 2022, therefore, the compensation was paid to those who had been excluded and at the same time the recovery of what was wrongly paid, providing for an installment on ten months in order to minimize the impact on the net salary. It should be noted that the overpayment concerned just over sixty employees out of a total of four thousand in service “.