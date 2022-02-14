Bonus psychologist, Hope: “It will be in the Milleproroghe”

A sign of attention that some territorial realities, such as the Lazio Region, have already carried out (allocating 2.5 million euros for help to young people) and which is driven both by a large part of politics and by a substantial slice of society civil. The Pd deputy, Filippo Sensi (who presented the specific amendment to the Milleproroghe) recalled that ” reached (and exceeded) the 300 thousand signatures for the psychologist bonus on Change Italia. It is now one of the 5 most attended petitions ever on this platform. Now this strength, this push must translate into the realization of the bonus that is making its way in commission in the Milleproroghe. The government is there, the determination of all groups too. We are one step away now “.

Eight out of ten Italians suffering from illness after the pandemic The M5s parliamentarians in the Chamber’s Social Affairs Committee took stock of the need for the bonus on Friday: “Two years after the start of the emergency, Covid shows no sign of attenuating the impact of the pandemic on mental health. growing discomfort confirmed by the data: according to the National Council of the Order of Psychologists in recent years as many as 8 out of 10 people have developed problems of structured psychological malaise and 2 out of 10 mental disorders in the strict sense and more severe “.