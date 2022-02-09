Bonus Renzi, who is entitled to it in March! What they didn’t say

How does the so-called Renzi bonus work in 2022? Who will still be able to receive it this year? But above all, who will receive it during the month of March?

With the arrival of 2022, important tax changes have been introduced. To put his hand to the Irpef credit, which is directly in paycheckhe thought about it Budget Law 2022, which has reduced its scope. This measure, in fact, is only up to those who have an income of up to 15,000 euros per year. In the event that particular conditions exist, the so-called Renzi bonus it could also reach those who have an income between 15,001 and 28,000 euros per year.

Bonus Renzi, the rules for obtaining it

For 2022 it is more than ever necessary to know all the rules and requirements necessary to be recognized directly in paycheck the so-called Renzi bonus. Recall that the amount went from the previous 80 euros to 100 euros in July 2020. But let’s see who will continue to be interested in this important measure. When you fill in the tax return 2022but especially when the tax adjustment is made, it will be important to take into consideration the applicable conditions valid for the year 2021. Let’s analyze these and then try to make a comparison with all the innovations introduced for the current year.

As many will remember this detail bonus in the amount of 80 euroswas introduced in 2015 from Renzi government. The measure was definitively abolished in July 2020, when a new one was introduced bonus worth 100 euroswhich, like the previous one, was delivered directly to paycheck to those who had an income from employment not exceeding 28,000 euros per year. In the event that the interested parties were holders of an annual income between 28,001 and up to 35,000 euros, until 31 December 2021, they benefited from a tax deduction of 100 euros. This was progressively reduced to zero once the gross annual rate of € 40,000 was exceeded.

What changes with the Budget Law

To change the rules from 1 January of this year we thought about the Budget Law 2022which completely reshaped what everyone knew as Renzi bonus. Now it is only up to those who have an income of up to 15,000 euros: when the taxpayer exceeds this threshold, the benefit is completely and totally incorporated into the tax deductions on income from work. An exception is constituted by workers who, due to other tax reliefs currently being used, would be particularly disadvantaged by the changes: in this case they will continue to receive the so-called Renzi bonus.

However, you will not be entitled to receive the Renzi bonus, but not even to other tax deductions, the worker who does not exceed € 8,174 in income each year. We are therefore talking about the workers who fall within the no tax area. This situation is to be kept in mind, because it turns out to be one of the most frequent cases that can happen and, when making an adjustment, there is the risk of having to return what has been collected up to that moment.

Renzi bonus in 2022: who owns it!

But let’s try to see in detail who gets the Renzi bonus in 2022. As we anticipated earlier, those who have a income between € 8,174 and € 15,000 per year. In this case, those directly interested will be able to benefit from a tax premium directly in paycheck 100 euros per month. Even those with an income between € 15,001 and € 28,000 per year will be eligible for a monthly bonus in the amount of 100 euroswhich in any case will be determined by the tax deductions that are also due directly to the pay slip.

On the other hand, those who have an annual income of more than 28,000 euros instead of Renzi bonus (or Irpef bonus, if you prefer), they will be able to count on more substantial deductions on salaries from employees, which can reach to a maximum of 3,100 euros per year, but which will gradually decrease as income increases. Once the threshold of 50,000 euros per year is reached, the deductions will be canceled.

Recall that the beneficiaries of the so-called Renzi bonus are the following taxpayers:

workers with salary or similar income from the public and private sector;

worker members of cooperatives;

workers who receive mobility allowances or layoffs;

workers receiving unemployment benefits;

workers who have entered into fixed-term project contracts;

socially useful workers;

holders of grants related to vocational training or scholarships;

holders of priestly remuneration.

It is important and fundamental to remember that the Renzi bonus it is also up to home helps and carers. In this case, however, it is necessary to comply with the rules of domestic work: the amount is not paid by the employer, but is paid at the personal income tax refund and after the presentation of the 730 model.