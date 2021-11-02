Bonus scooters and bikes up to 750 euros: to whom it belongs

The mobility bonus is back. The rules for accessing the tax credit up to 750 euros for those who have purchased electric scooters, electric or muscle bicycles, public transport subscriptions, shared or sustainable electric mobility services from 1 August 2020 to the end of December of the same year.

This was established by the Ministry of Economy with a decree published in the Official Gazette on 29 October. Resources amounting to € 5 million have been allocated for this measure.

Mobility bonus, to whom it belongs: requirements

In order to access the bonus it is necessary to have scrapped a vehicle with CO2 emissions between 0 and 110 g / km, also used, or a second vehicle of category M1 (vehicles for the transport of persons, with a maximum of eight seats in addition to the driver’s seat) in the same period of purchase of the new vehicle considered, i.e. the one that is from 1st August until December.

The scrapped vehicle had to be headed for at least one year at same subject to which the new vehicle was registered or to one of the cohabiting family members on the date of purchase of the same vehicle, or, in the case of a financial lease of the new vehicle, it must have been in the name, for at least twelve months, of the person using the aforementioned vehicle or one of the family members in question.

Mobility bonus, the amount of the tax credit

The maximum tax credit is equal to 750 euros, to be used within three years starting from 2020.

It cannot be combined with other tax concessions that have as their object the same expenses, and will be usable only in the tax return as a reduction of the taxes due, no later than the tax period 2022.

Mobility bonus, how the tax credit is recognized

In order to recognize the tax credit, the beneficiaries must submit electronically (within the deadline that will be established with a subsequent provision), a specific request to the Revenue Agency.

The application indicates the amount of the subsidized expenditure incurred in 2020 for the purchase of electric scooters, electric or muscle bicycles, public transport subscriptions, shared or sustainable electric mobility services.

The Revenue Agency, on the basis of the ratio between the amount of resources allocated equal to 5 million euros for the year 2020, and the total amount of eligible expenses indicated in the applications, determines the percentage of the tax credit due to each subject. This percentage is communicated by provision of the director of the Revenue Agency.