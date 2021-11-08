Bonus spa, today is the “click day”: bookings are off from 12

From today at 12 to bookings for the “spa bonus”, which citizens can request directly in the accredited spa facilities. The list of spas participating in the initiative is constantly updated on the Mise website and on bonusterme.invitalia.it.

The bonus consists of a 100% discount on the purchase price of the selected spa services, up to a maximum of 200 euros. It is individual and non-transferable, and released from the purchase of further services. Each adult citizen will be able to take advantage of only one bonus (and therefore also more than one person per household) and will have 60 days from the date of issue to start the treatments. The resources available for the measure, however, are limited, and amount to 53 million euros which are exhausted and the subsidies are stopped.

“The 53 million euros, allocated for a maximum expenditure of 200 euros, appear completely insufficient, because if we buy packages and services up to the maximum ceiling of 200 euros we will have only 265 thousand lucky people who will be able to benefit from the incentive” says the Codacons complaining that the “bonus” is up to everyone “regardless of income and without any limit related to the ISEE”.

The bonus, on the other hand, appeals to companies in the sector. “The bonus was a great idea to bring Italians closer to the spa” underlines Massimo Caputi, president of Federterme. The expected turnover is over 200 million euros: the regions most favored by the provision will be Campania, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Veneto, Lazio, Lombardy, Trentino Alto Adige, Sicily and Calabria.

(Unioneonline / vl)

© All rights reserved