Bonus Sud, what it is and who can request it

The Revenue Agency, through two replies to interrogations number 68 and number 69, gave some indications regarding the so-called Bonus South, the tax credit in favor of companies that comply with some particular requirements. The Bonus South was created to favor and encourage employment in the territories of Southern Italy, where the percentages of unemployed young people are increasingly alarming. It is therefore aimed at companies operating in the noon, based in Calabria, Campania, Puglia, Sicily, Sardinia, Basilicata, Abruzzo and Molise. Here are what the requirements and how to apply for tax relief: everything you need to know.

The South Bonus is here: what it is and who can request it

The Bonus Sud is a tax relief launched from 1 January 2016 and extended until 31 December 2022. It is granted to all those companies that:

carry out the acquisition of new capital goods;

are part of a “ initial investment project “;

“; they are productive structures in the assisted areas of the regions Campania, Puglia, Basilicata, Calabria, Sicily, Molise, Sardinia And Abruzzo.

Bonus Sud, everything you need to know to get it

As recalled by Ipsoa, the tax credit envisaged by the Bonus South is recognized in compliance with the parameters listed in the ‘Map of regional aid 2014-2020‘. First of all, the extent of the subsidy changes according to the size of the company requesting it, but not only: it also depends on the territorial location of the production facilities in which the subsidized investments are made.

The eligible investments must be part of a “initial investment project “ and be related to the purchase of “machinery, plants and various equipment“. Furthermore, the areas punctually identified by the law must be “destined for production structures that already exist or are implanted in the territory”.

Here comes the South Bonus: what is the production structure

But how is a “structure productive“? First of all, it should be assessed whether the “local units” or the “territorial branches”, the “production lines” or the “departments” located on the territory of the same subsidized municipality are or are not an “integral part” of the same production process. In this sense, the Revenue Agency clarifies that it is necessary to determine whether or not they constitute an “autonomous costing center”.

Circular number 34 / E / 2016 governs it, which defines the production structure “every single local unit or establishment, located in the territories referred to by the legislation, in which the beneficiary carries out the business activity”.

Could be:

an independent company branch;

an autonomous territorial branch of the company, that is a simple production line or department, even though it has organizational autonomy. The important thing is that it consists of an autonomous costing center and does not represent an integral part of the production process of the local unit located in the same municipal area (or in the same company).

But there are also many others relief And bonus which can be requested by those who intend to hire in 2022. With the final approval of the budget law 2022in fact, in the Maneuver there were various facilitations that can be requested by employers and companies for the recruitment of new staff, therefore aimed at promoting employment, especially in sectors where the numbers are still discouraging: here in fact you will find the list of the main concessions.