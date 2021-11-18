Bonus taps 2021, there is the ok: as you ask, who is entitled to it, how much it amounts. Guide

Green light to “bonus taps“. With the signing of the Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani on the implementing decree, the second phase is passed: an online platform will be set up, ready in January 2022, to obtain up to 1,000 euros to change sanitary vessels or bathroom and kitchen taps with tools that guarantee water saving. Grants will be assigned on the basis of the order of arrival of the applications, until the available funds are exhausted (20 million euros in total are allocated). The hope, as has happened on other occasions, is not to attend queues and “click-day” inconveniences.

In the meantime, however, let’s see how the bonus can be obtained, even using a guide that appeared on the Altro Consumo website.

What’s this Who is it for For which products For which not As required Cumulation

The taps bonus (also renamed “bathroom bonus” or “sanitary bonus”, or more properly “water bonus”) was created to encourage water savings, among the themes at the center of the ecological transition platform. The reimbursement on the expenditure made can reach 1,000 euros, including VAT. The contribution must be used for work to replace the ceramic sanitary vessels with new devices with reduced drainage and sanitary taps with new devices to limit the flow of water.









People of legal age residing in Italy, homeowners (or holders of other real rights), tenants or borrowers of existing properties are entitled to the contribution. The bonus, therefore, cannot be used for buildings under construction. Funds can only be requested once, for a single property e will be assigned in the order of arrival of the questions. The government has made available 20 million euros. A sum equal to the amount of the expense indicated on the invoice will be recognized, with a threshold of 1,000 euros. Like other bonuses, it does not constitute income for those who obtain it and is not considered for the purposes of the ISEE.

They fall within the upgrade package for which funding can be obtained:

The supply and installation of ceramic sanitary vessels with a maximum discharge volume equal to or less than 6 liters and related waste systems.

The supply and installation of taps and mixers for bathroom and kitchen, including devices for controlling the flow of water with a flow rate equal to or less than 6 liters per minute, and of shower heads and shower columns with equal water flow values or less than 9 liters per minute

Any connected plumbing and masonry works and the disassembly and disposal of the pre-existing systems created for the preparation of the two aforementioned appliances.

There are appliances that obviously do not guarantee savings in terms of water consumption. Because of this taps were excluded from the bonus. Here is the list of products for which contributions cannot be obtained:

Shower trays

Toilet seats or toilet seat covers

Bidet

Shower enclosure with integrated column (in this case only the costs relating to the integrated shower column are allowed, but must be specified in the invoice).

Ceramic pots without replacing the cistern.

Sinks.

Autoclave and storage tank.

Shower trays for bathtub replacement work

Resin sanitary ware.

Who wants to apply for the contribution must be in possession of the Spid digital identity or the electronic identity card (THERE IS). These tools will be used when completing the application on the dedicated online platform, which will be active in January 2022 on the website of the Ministry of Ecological Transition. When registering, the applicant will have to provide personal data and Iban of the current account to which the bonus will be credited (if the application is among those accepted).









These are the other data which must be entered when completing the application:

The cadastral data of the property where the products were installed.

The legal title for which the property is owned (property, joint holder, tenant, usufructuary …), possibly indicating the details of the contract from which the title derives.

In case of joint registration of the property, the declaration of successful communication to the owner or co-owner of the will to use it.

The amount of expenditure incurred for which reimbursement is requested. It will most likely be necessary to attach a copy of the purchase invoice, even if done on a website, where the tax code of the bonus applicant must be indicated.

Copy of the payment made with traceable means of payment.

Copy of the document issued by the seller, in pdf format, which certifies that the purchase relates to goods that fall within the bonus and that traceable means of payment have been used.

Quantity of goods and specifications of the laying or installation.

Technical specifications for each item replaced by water flow limiting appliances.

Specifications of the maximum water flow rate expressed in liters per minute of the purchased product.

The grant will be disbursed after verifying the correctness of the documentation provided. Errors or gaps will automatically lead to the application being rejected.

Another important rule: when requesting the taps bonus, you must declare that you have not benefited from tax concessions for expenses of the same type. An example? Anyone who has renovated the entire bathroom when replacing the plumbing system and has obtained the discount on the invoice (or inserts the expense in deduction in the tax return), will not be able to apply for the water bonus.