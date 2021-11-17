Bonus «taps» also for online purchases, including VAT

Listen to the audio version of the article

Ability to access the discount also for online purchases, but without including transport costs. Green light for the purchase of materials only, without installation. Stop the preliminary contracts, which do not give the right to the incentive. And the possibility of calculating VAT in the invoices uploaded to the platform. The Ministry of Ecological Transition is proceeding with the construction of the scaffolding of the bonus for water saving, the subsidy of one thousand euros which will cover all the expenses incurred in the course of 2021 for interventions such as the installation of taps and sanitary ware. Thus, some answers to operational doubts of citizens have just been published.

The new facility

The water saving bonus, designed by the 2021 Budget Law, was implemented by a decree dated 27 September from the Ministry of Ecological Transition, which makes € 20 million available for this instrument. They will be usable for all expenses made during 2021. It is therefore important to start following the operational indications that come from the Government.

Possible interventions

This money will be used to pay for interventions such as the installation of taps and sanitary ware, but also for plumbing, masonry and disposal activities related to the works. And they can be requested through the platform already used for the 2020 mobility bonus. Therefore, the infrastructure available will be similar to that already used for the bike bonus. So much so that the water bonuses, up to a maximum of one thousand euros, will be issued, after having proven their identity via Spid or electronic identity card, according to the temporal order of submission of the applications, exactly as happened for that facility.

Expenses including VAT

Eligible expenses will include VAT, as indicated on the invoice or in another commercial document for those not required to issue an invoice. The determination of the VAT rate, however, is the responsibility of the supplier. Supply and installation, to be facilitated, do not necessarily have to be included in the same invoice, since it will be possible to upload more documents on the platform.

Online shopping

Another important point concerns the purchases made online. The ministry explains, in fact, that “there are no foreclosures on the methods of purchase, as long as the electronic invoice or other commercial document issued by the supplier (accompanied by documentation from the seller suitable for tracing the transaction to the specific product purchased, and which must be transmitted via the platform) it is possible to obtain the technical specifications of the product, of the laying and of the installation, or of all the expenses for which the reimbursement is requested together with the presentation of the application for disbursement of the water bonus “. In these cases, however, transport costs are not eligible.