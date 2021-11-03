Bonus Terme 2021, how to spend the 200 euros for thermal entrances, massages and wellness and beauty treatments. Here is the list of affiliated facilities

Going to the spa was once a regular stop for every tourist. Then, more recently, the crisis. The difficulty of supporting management expenses added to the decline in the public. Finally, Covid, with the closure of the spas due to the lockdown, caused very serious losses to the sector. How to face the threat of contagion in swimming pools and wellness facilities, enveloped in vapors and massaged by operators who must be in close physical contact?

Now therehe state incentive “bonus terme” intends to restart the sector. Which involves the whole country. From North to South to the islands, Italy could be traveled along its map of spas. Some very ancient, others equipped with all the comforts of modernity. Already object of study, for his healing effects, of the first doctor in our history, Hippocrates, the thermal waters have also entered the great cinema. Let’s think of Fellini’s masterpiece 8½, with Marcello Mastroianni and Claudia Cardinale. Set in Chianciano Terme.

Culture, well-being, health. The spas are part of our history. And they have billed by several hundred million. Thus the spa bonus 2021, the incentive that takes off in these days for coprare a part of the costs of the spa stays (up to 200 euros per citizen, without income and Isee restrictions) is a shot in the arm. An initiative that aims to restart the sector and to retain a large clientele again. Not only that: it is also an opportunity for those who know little about this almost magical world made of warm waters and muds, which relax and have powerful therapeutic capabilities.

There is a very long history behind the baths. Discovered from the earliest steps of humanity, thrived with Greek civilization to become mainstream practice in the Roman world. Salus per Aquam, health through water. Then he reconfirms it even in more recent times. The term Spa is not a mysterious acronym, but the name of the famous spa of the Belgian city, which has become a universal term to describe thermalism.

But how do i get the bonus? The there are 117 affiliated stations. The list was presented in these hours on the website of Invitalia, company of the Ministry of Economy, complete with a map. There is no need for any registration. Just contact the chosen establishment, which will then set a reservation and independently collect the refund: from that moment the services can be used within 60 days starting from November 8th. They can enjoy the discount all adults, without any limitations, neither linked to income, nor to the family unit. Is there a possible hitch? Yes, the typical one of State bonuses and incentives. The financial endowment is 53 million, after which the good opportunity has vanished.

The voucher is vvalid for thermal entrances, massages and wellness and beauty treatments. There are those who, on the occasion, have decided to add other offers for their customers. The incentive can be used, for example, in the QC Terme facilities by choosing between Pré Saint Didier, Bormio Bagni Vecchi, Bormio Bagni Nuovi and Dolomiti. Those who use it will also have a QC Gift card for the facilities in Milan, Turin and Rome. There will also be the opportunity to stay in the wellness resorts at a special price.

Here is the complete list with all the affiliated facilities:

to Abano Terme GB Thermae Hotels (multiple locations), Sira, Tena, Hotel Ariston Molino Terme, Terme Bel Soggiorno, Terme Formentin, Ghibli, Gestione Atlantic, Bristol Buja, Hotel Colombia Terme, Hotel Terme Adriatico, Terme Bologna, Hotel Terme Milan, Hotel Terme Principe, Delta B&B, Patria Terme Hotel, Toson, Hotel Terme Vena d’Oro, Alice, Sethi, Universal, Hotel Venice. Fons Salutis in Agliano Terme, Theme in Alto Reno Terme, Terme del Friuli Venezia Giulia in Arta Terme, Stufe di Nerone in Bacoli, Terme di S. Agnese in Bagno di Romagna, Terme di Battaglia in Battaglia Terme. In Bologna Essepienne and Felsinee join (in two locations). Bormio Terme in Bormio and Terme Val Rendena in Caderzone Terme. Hotel Terme La Pergola, Hotel Terme President and Villa Sirena in Casamicciola Terme. Thermal baths of Castel San Pietro dell’Emilia in Castel San Pietro Terme, Terme Vescine in Castelforte, Arcos in Cerreto di Spoleto, Terme di Cervia in Cervia, Terme di Chianciano in Chianciano Terme. In Contursi Terme are accredited Terme Cappetta, Terme Rosapepe, Civitas, Terme Capasso and Terme Forlenza. Terme di Boario in Darfo Boario Termand, Terme Pompeo in Ferentino, Terme di Sardegna in Fordongianus, Terme di San Vittore in Genga, Etruria Nova in Grosseto. In Ischia are the Limparo, Hotel Terme President and Alga.

Partenhotel in Lacco Ameno, Terme Caronte in Lamezia Terme, Terme Lucane in Latronico, Terme di Saturnia in Manciano, Terme di Margherita di Savoia in Margherita di Savoia, Terme Merano in Merano, Ciemme in Minerbio, Ihc Italian Hospitality Collection in Monsummano Terme, Terme of Montecatini in Montecatini Terme, Terme di Monticelli in Montechiarugolo. Montegrotto Terme is joined by Hotel Eliseo, Hotel Garden, Hotel Terme delle Nazioni, Hotel Terme Olimpia, Stemma 8, Terme Apollo, Terme Continental, Terme Marco Polo and Virgintour. Terme di Montepulciano in Montepulciano, Essepienne in Monterenzio, Terme Acqua Pia in Montevago, Terme Quisisana and Terme Salus in Padua, Pejo Terme Natura in Peio, Aquardens in Pescantina, Real estate in Pieve del Grappa, Terme di Popoli in Popoli, Pré Saint Didier thermal baths in Pré-Saint-Didier, Terme Antica Querciolaia in Rapolano Terme, Terme di Punta Marina in Ravenna, Riccione Terme in Riccione, Riminiterme in Rimini. Terme di Riolo Bagni in Riolo Terme, Ex Arce Salus in Rivisondoli.

In Salsomaggiore are the Salus per Aquam, the Baths of Salsomaggiore and Tabiano (in two locations). Ihc Italian Hospitality Collection in San Casciano dei Bagni, Qc Terme Dolomiti in San Giovanni di Fassa-Sèn Jan, Ihc Italian Hospitality Collection in San Giuliano Terme, Relax in San Salvatore Telesino, Sarnano Terzo Millennio in Sarnano, Terme S. Giovanni in Siena, Antiche Terme Acqua di Sorano in Sorano, Terme di Comano Consortium Company in Stenico, Ermitage Thermal Establishment in Teolo, Acque Albule in Tivoli, Multiservice specialist company in Tolentino, Levicofin in Trento, Joint Baths of Trescore Balneario and Zandobbio in Trescore Balneario, two Qc Terme and wellness centers in Valdidentro and L’Antica Fonte in Vico Equense.