Bonus Terme 2021 in Veneto and Trentino, how to request it and the participating structures

There are just a few days left until the ribbon cutting of the Bonus terme, the state incentive wanted by the last Conte government to support one of the economic sectors most affected by the health emergency. From Monday 8 November all citizens, regardless of economic situation, will be able to book a spa service (including wellness services), up to a maximum value of 200 euros, in one of the 117 accredited institutions. Today, Tuesday 2 November, the list of participating spa establishments was published on the Invitalia website: Veneto is the region with the highest membership rate with 44 establishments, while in the nearby Trentino-Alto Adige there are 6 centers to date (at the bottom the complete list of the article). But how does the bonus work? Who can request it? And how do you book? Here is a guide.





What is the Spa Bonus?

a state subsidy that citizens can benefit from by booking the spa services of their interest in a chosen spa.

How does it work?

The bonus will cover up to 100% of the service purchased, up to a maximum value of 200 euros, provided in the form of a discount on the invoice. Any excess part of the cost of the service will be borne by the citizen.

Who can apply for it?

The bonus is aimed at all adult citizens residing in Italy, without Isee limits (economic situation) and without limits related to the family unit. Each citizen will be able to take advantage of only one bonus, for a single purchase.

When can it be requested?

From 12.00 on 8 November, citizens will be able to request the bonus directly from accredited thermal institutions.

How do you book?

The reservation must be made directly with the chosen spa, which will issue the reservation certificate. The vouchers will be available in chronological order of booking, until all available resources are exhausted.

Are wellness services also included?

Yes, by spa services we also mean wellness and beauty services.

Does the reservation have an expiration date?

The reservation will have a validity period of 60 days from its issue (the booked services must be used within this period).

Can I also book overnight stays?

No, the bonus cannot be used neither for hospitality services nor for catering services.

How does the reimbursement for the spa work?

The spa will request the reimbursement of the value of the voucher used by the citizen by means of a special IT platform from Invitalia.

How many resources have been allocated for the bonus?

The total budget provided by the State for the intervention of 53 million euros.

Why did the state decide to grant this bonus?

To support one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic crisis. The measure was wanted by the last Conte government (decree-law n.104 of 2020), but only on July 1st of this year, with a decree of the Minister of Economic Development, was the new incentive implemented.

Can the bonus be sold?

No, not transferable to third parties, neither free of charge nor in exchange for a cash consideration.

Is it calculated for the purposes of the ISEE?

The voucher does not constitute the user’s taxable income and, therefore, not relevant for the purposes of calculating the value of the indicator of the equivalent economic situation (Isee).

What are the requirements for accreditation?

The accredited person is the one who: operates in the thermal sector and curative mineral waters, registered in the register of companies with the Ateco 2007 code 96.04.20 (Thermal establishments) and pre-registered starting from 28 October on the online platform Padigitale.invitalia.it.

Are public services also allowed?

No, for the purposes of eligibility for the benefit, the spa services must not already be paid for by the National Health Service or other public bodies (without prejudice to any deductions provided for by current tax legislation on the cost of the spa service that may not be covered by the voucher) .

How many accredited centers are there in Veneto?

Veneto is the region in which more accredited bodies are registered: there are already 44 out of a total of 117 at national level. Most of the spas are located in the Padua area, in particular in Abano Terme (29) and Montegrotto Terme (9). There are also two in Padua and one in Verona.

Which are the institutes of Abano Terme?

Gb Thermae hotels (via Valerio Flacco, 1), Gb Thermae hotels (Via Pietro d’Abano, 1), Gb Thermae Hotels (via Pietro d’Abano, 11), Gb Thermae hotels (Monte Ceva, 8), Gb Thermae hotels (via Valerio Flacco, 99), Sira hotel restaurant companies, Tena, Hotel Ariston Molino terme, Terme belsoggiorno, Terme Formentin, Ghibli (via Valerio Flacco, 72), Ghibli (via Valerio Flacco, 31), Atlantic management, Bristol Buja, Hotel Columbia, Columbus Thermal pool, Hotel terme Adriatico, Terme Bologna, Hotel terme Milan, Hotel Terme Principe, Delta b & b, Patria Terme Hotel (Viale delle Terme, 58), Patria Terme Hotel (Viale delle Terme, 56), Toson , Hotel Terme Vena D’Oro, Alice, Sethi, Universal and Hotel Venezia.

And those of Montegrotto Terme?

Terme Apollo, Hotel Garden, Hotel Eliseo, Terme Marco Polo, Hotel Terme Olimpia, Virgintour, Hotel Terme delle Nazioni, Terme Continental and Coat of Arms 8.

What are the remaining institutes?

Terme Quisisana (Padua), Terme Salus (Padua), Thermal establishment ermitage hotel (Teolo, Padua), Terme di Battaglia (Battaglia Terme, Padua), Aquardens (Verona) and L’Immobiliare (Pieve del Grappa, Treviso). Q

How many and which are the accredited bodies in Trentino Alto Adige?

To date, 6 establishments have been accredited. Of these, five are located in Trentino: Qc Terme Dolomiti (San Giovanni di Fassa), Terme val Rendena (Caderzone Terme), Comano (Stenico), Levicofin (Trento) and Pejo terme natura (Peio). And only one in South Tyrol: Terme Merano (Merano). (The complete list of accredited bodies in Italy can be consulted at the following link: https://bonusterme.invitalia.it/terme-accreditate.html