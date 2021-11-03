Bonus Terme in Campania, here is the list of accredited spa facilities

Starting from 2 November it is possible to consult on the Invitalia website the structures accredited for the Bonus Terme, the incentive aimed at supporting the purchase of thermal services. There are 15 plants in Campania that have joined the initiative: the region ranks third immediately after Veneto and Emilia Romagna for the number of accredited structures. Here’s what they are and where they are.

It’s official: from 2 November it is possible to consult, on the Invitalia website, the list of accredited spa facilities for Spa Bonus, the incentive aimed at supporting thepurchase of spa services. The reservationsinstead, they can be carried out at the same spa chosen starting from Monday November 8 and will have a validity of 60 days starting from the date of issue.

Provided by the implementing decree of Ministry of Economic Development of July 1, 2021, the bonus will cover up to 100% of the purchased spa service, up to a maximum value of 200 euros. All adult citizens residing in Italy can apply for it and, for each of them, it will be possible to take advantage of only one bonus. In Campania the structures where it is possible to request the Spa Bonus I’m 15: the region ranks third for the number of accredited spas, immediately after Veneto and Emilia Romagna, which have 44 and 17 respectively.

All accredited spa facilities in Campania