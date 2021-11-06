Bonus Terme, in Tuscany a quarter of the requests from Italy. Here are the 15 accredited structures

Two hundred euros without Isee limits: here’s how to request them and which are the structures that accept the bonus in our region

Fly the spa bonus and a quarter of bookings land in Tuscany. Out of 400 thousand spa bonus requests activated throughout Italy, about one hundred thousand to date concern facilities in the region: 25 percent, compared to 8 percent which weigh on accredited spas. Out of 186 registered on the portal of the Ministry and Invitalia (https://bonusterme.invitalia.it/), fifteen are located in Tuscany: fifteen structures spread over six provinces.

The bonus, launched by the national government with a decree in July, will be active and spendable from 8 November. But the voucher can already be requested for a few days: to do so, interested citizens only have to choose where and contact the structure directly, even online. The accredited bodies, whose list has been online since October 28 (https://bonusterme.invitalia.it/terme-accreditate.html) are in fact the only ones authorized to make a reservation.

It is worth 200 euros of discount on the invoice, without limits of Isee or related to the family unit: therefore intended for everyone; and can fully cover the spa services purchased (excluding catering and hospitality). It is reserved for adults residing in Italy only. It cannot be used for services already paid for by the national health system and is valid for wellness and beauty treatments. Support for the revitalization of a sector that has suffered most from the restrictions imposed by the health emergency.

The vouchers will be available in chronological order of booking, until all available resources are exhausted. Anyone interested is therefore good to hurry. The government, to finance the measure designed to support the sector, has allocated 53 million, therefore equal to 265 thousand full-value vouchers.

Of the fifteen spa facilities currently registered on the national bonus portal, five are located in the province of Siena, three in the province of Grosseto, as many in the province of Pisa, two in the province of Pistoia, one in the province of Livorno and one in the province of Massa Carrara .

It is about the Baths of Casciana, from the Saturnia thermal baths, ofEtruria Nova in Grosseto, of the Ihc Italian hospitality collection by San Casciano dei Bagni, from Monsummano Terme and of San Giuliano Terme, from the Ancient baths of Sorano, from the Baths of San Giovanni on the island of Elba, delle Montecatini thermal baths, from the Terme di Montepulciano, from the Baths of San Giovanni in the Sienese area and then again the Antica Querciolaia a Rapolano Terme, the Thermal baths of Chianciano, Mapi in Casciana And Versilia to Montignoso.