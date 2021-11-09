Bonus Terme Invitalia: today a new assault. How to request it and the accredited spas

Rome, November 9, 2021 – New opportunity to obtain the spa bonus 2021. After i technical problems recorded yesterday, with the site blocked from 4 in the afternoon, the hunt for relief starts again today. From 12 there dedicated platform reservations (padigitale.invitalia.it) should be operational again: we remind you that it is intended exclusively for accredited spa institutions (about 500 in all). Due to a misunderstanding, yesterday many private citizens tried to book their spa holiday directly on the web page. An assault that has probably contributed to haywire the system. The available fund is approximately 53 million euros, the allocations will continue until the resources are exhausted. Thanks to the measure, the Cna estimates an additional turnover of approximately 200 million euros, generated by 260,000 tourists and their 500,000 overnight stays. And if Federterme said it was satisfied with the provision, hoping for its refinancing, consumers (Codacons above all) have risen on the barricades denouncing the malfunctions and flaws of a bonus that would be “badly conceived” since it does not provide for any Isee ceiling.









Summary

To get the incentive you have to book at the accredited thermal baths (here the updated list of the structures). The center can be contacted by e-mail, telephone or website and the reservation must therefore be made directly at the property. It is therefore the spa that accesses the platform and loads the reservation, then issuing to the user a certificate that certifies the positive outcome. The reservation is valid for 60 days, the deadline by which you must take advantage of the services related to the bonus. The date of issue of the incentive is valid, which occurs when the thermal institution requests it and not, therefore, when the citizen books at the facility. The bonus must first be booked and then used, it cannot be reimbursed retrospectively.

The bonus covers 100% of the purchase price of the spa services up to a maximum of 200 euros. It means that beyond the 200 euro refund, the amount to be paid will be borne by the user. The Bonus Terme can be used to access even just one structure of the chosen center, or it can be used to receive beauty and wellness treatments, but also health treatments. But be careful: the discount does not cover either restaurant services or hospitality services (therefore also overnight stays). However, the incentive is not bound to the purchase of additional services at the accredited center.









The Terme Bonus is up to all citizens adults residing in Italy, without income limits. Only one incentive per citizen can be used. The bonus is not transferable and cannot be paid for services already paid for by the National Health System.