Bonus terme, the Invitalia platform crashed. Postponement of reservations to November 9th

The platform goes haywire padigitale.invitalia.it for the reservation of the bonus spa. The system has been suspended “for reasons technicians, due tohigh number of accesses registered since the start of its activity “as explained in a note by Invitalia who announced the recovery of the booking service for tomorrow, November 9th, but only for the spas since citizens will have to make the reservations directly to the establishments. The platform was in fact designed exclusively for about 500 companies operating in the sector and who should have used the system to make reservations. It was therefore “designed and tested on these numbers also considering up to ten times more competing users,” the company added. But the excessive workload, due to the confusion on how to use and book the bonus by citizens, has blown up the system through which the validity of the requests is also verified.

Yet the fact that the spa bonus was highly anticipated by businesses and users is nothing new. After the damage caused by the health emergency, the sector hopes to be able to recover thanks to the concessions granted by the government. According to the estimates of the Cna Tourism and Commerce, the initiative could bring a additional turnover from 200 million thanks to 260 thousand tourists for about 500 thousand overnight stays.

But consumer associations have already received the first negative comments from users. “A few days after the start of the spa bonus there is chaos over the new incentive launched by the government – he explained Luigi Gabriele of non-profit Consumerism – Numerous spas, as reported by various consumers, are still not prepared for the Spa Bonus and do not know how to provide information to citizens who want to take advantage of the incentive, while others have already started an intense marketing activity by advertising the bonus on their respective sites. It is also not clear how the spa facilities – some of which are already collecting user requests – will handle citizens ‘questions, on the basis of which criteria they will forward reservations and who will ensure that users’ rights are respected and to avoid abuses ”. Now the risk is that of price increases, says the consumer association: “Many operators who could increase the rates of their services by taking advantage of the money made available by the government, or make the use of the bonus conditional on the acceptance of expensive packages”.