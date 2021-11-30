Bonus theater and shows, the Revenue Agency establishes the tax code for the use of the tax credit offset with F24.

There resolution number 67 of 30 November 2021 is the last step relating to the facilitation introduced by the Sostegni decree in favor of companies that carry out theatrical activities and live performances and that have undergone a reduction in turnover of at least 20 percent compared to 2019.

To benefit from the tax credit, the subjects who submitted the application must enter the tribute code 6952 in the F24 model.

The numerical sequence must be entered in the section “Treasury”, corresponding to the sums indicated in the column “Compensated credit amounts”. The year in which the tax credit was recognized must also be entered.

Bonus theater and shows, the tribute code is ready for compensation with F24

The circle also comes full circle bonus theater and shows. Shortly after the establishment of the tribute code relating to the fashion bonus, also available to taxpayers for the use in compensation with model F24 of the facility provided for by the Sostegni decree.

All companies that carry out theatrical activities and live performances that have undergone a can benefit from the sums drop in turnover of at least 20 per cent in the year 2020, in comparison with the year 2019.

In order to benefit from the tax credit of 90 per cent of the expenses incurred in 2020 for the realization of theatrical activities and live performances, the subjects must have submitted the application by the deadline of 15 November last.

Those who have carried out the activities using the digital systems.

The methods of application and use of the tax credit in question were established by provision of the Revenue Agency of 11 October 2021.

Subsequently, the provision of November 26, 2021 has established the percentage to be used for calculating the amount.

The maximum limit of the facility is equal to the tax credit resulting from the last valid communication, in the absence of waiver, multiplied by the percentage set at 4.1881 per cent.

To benefit from the relief, you must use the tax code 6952, established by resolution 67 of 30 November 2021.

Revenue Agency – Resolution number 67 of 30 November 2021 Establishment of the tax code for the use in compensation, through form F24, of the tax credit in favor of companies carrying out theatrical activities and live performances, referred to in article 36-bis of the decree-law of 22 March 2021, n. 41, converted, with modifications, by law 21 May 2021, n. 69.

Bonus theater and shows, the compilation of the F24 form

As for other concessions, also for the bonus theater and shows can be used in clearing.

To use the tax credit in compensation, the model F24.

The model must include the tax code reported in the appropriate summary table.

Tax code Description 6952 TAX CREDIT THEATERS AND SHOWS – article 36-bis of the decree-law 22 March 2021, n. 41

The number sequence must be entered in the section “Treasury”, corresponding to the sums indicated in the column “Compensated credit amounts”.

In cases where the taxpayer must proceed with the repayment of the benefit, the tax code must be indicated in correspondence with the column “Amounts due paid”.

In the field “Reference year” the year of recognition of the tax credit must be indicated, in the format “YYYY”.