Bonus Tv 2022, how it works and how to get it: the details

All useful information on how to be entitled to access the 2022 TV Bonus and what are its methods of use, what you need to know.

2022 TV Bonus, the provision is part of the 2021 Budget Law which leads it to be valid also for the current year. And which provides for the scrapping of an old TV in function of the purchase of a new one.

Among other things, the TV Bonus 2022 can also be combined with the TV Bonus and decoder and leads to a 20% discount when buying a TV.

The maximum discount reaches 100 euros with the scrapping of devices purchased before the date of 22 December 2018 and which are becoming obsolete following the digital terrestrial refarming process which will end at the beginning of 2023.

Bonus TV 2022, how to apply

The application of the 2022 TV Bonus sees the retailer register the tax code of those who buy a new TV, as well as the details of the same. All this will be necessary to start a related check on a special platform which, if successful, will provide the green light for the application of the discount.

In this sense, the same platform will issue an official certificate that will legitimize the implementation of the provision. And the bonus can be used as a tax credit to be exploited as compensation from the second working day following receipt of the certificate.

There is a special tax code to apply, called “Scrap TV Bonus”. It is 6927, to be inserted in the specific form F24 to be filled in and submitted online.

You may also be interested in: Tax assessments, so the Revenue Agency can’t do anything about it

What are the criteria to be respected

The procedures for requesting the bonus require the request to be made by a retailer or in an ecological island, bringing with you the old TV and the appropriate substitutive declaration form, which can be downloaded on the official website of the Ministry of Economic Development.

You may also be interested in: VAT refunds, application extended: who can submit it

The measure can be used until 31 December 2022 and only for once. To be able to use this provision it is mandatory:

You may also be interested in: Credit transfer, bad surprise for the smart guys who used bonuses