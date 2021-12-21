Bonus TV, free decoder for pensioners: how to get it

In several you wrote to QuiFinanza to ask for confirmation of what you heard around. Yes, we can confirm: retirees will be given a free decoder to be able to continue watching TV programs on your old TV, even after transition to the new digital terrestrial, which has changed frequencies and requirements for televisions.

The Draghi government has allocated 68 million euros to renew the fund created to support Italians in the transition to the new methods of broadcasting the television signal, which will come into effect definitively in January 2023, when the channels will be visible only by those who own an HD TV or a decoder (here the dates of the switch off).

Poste gives the decoder to pensioners: here are the requirements

But who will do it? Italian post. Poste has already supported the government in support operations for the weakest and most needy segments of the population, such as the home delivery of pensions or the booking of vaccines through postmen in some regions. Now, it has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Economic Development by making available the capillarity of its network made up of almost 13 thousand post offices and over 30 thousand postmen, to support the country in the technological transition.

Poste will deliver to pensioners a decoder for an amount not exceeding 30 euros, as foreseen by the maxi amendment to the Budget Law presented last Friday in the Senate by the Government. To be able to benefit from it you need to have some requirements. Here is which retirees the decoder goes to:

citizens over the age of 70

holders of a pension of up to 20 thousand euros per year.

How to get a free decoder

Citizens who will be entitled to access this additional facility they will be informed by a letter from the Italian Post Office.

They will thus be able to request and receive a decoder directly at home without having to go and buy it. Those who want to take advantage of this opportunity will be able to Arrange a telephone appointment with Poste Italiane or through the post office or through a dedicated platform, to set a day on which the postman will deliver the decoder at home.

But many are concerned about how to install it. Simple. Citizens who adhere to the measure will receive from Poste Italiane telephone assistance to install the new appliance.