Bonus TV, free decoder for retirees: how it works

Watch out for news regarding digital terrestrial. There are those who have the right to receive a TV decoder at home for free. Let’s go into the details and see what there is to know.

There televisionnow present in almost all homes, is undoubtedly one of the most widespread and used means of communication.

In an era like the present one in which we are all always connected, there are so many communication tools at our disposal, such as smartphones and PCs. At the same time, the television which allows us to access information of various kinds in an easy and fast way.

By dwelling on television, as is well known, the gradual transition to the new has already begun some time ago DTT. Well, in this regard it will be interesting to know that important news is coming, as there are those who have the right to receive a free tv decoder. Let’s go into the details and see what there is to know about it.

Digital terrestrial, don’t throw away your old TV: that’s why

We have already seen that they are in progress major changes with the transition to the new DVB-T2 standard. Many, to continue watching the various channels, will therefore have to replace their old TV or equip it with a decoder capable of supporting the new standard.

Precisely in order to meet the needs of families, therefore, the government has decided to refinance with the budget law 2022 the bonus tv and tv scrapping, with a budget of 68 million euros. The first, we recall, is presented as a discount of 30 euros for families with an ISEE lower than 20 thousand euros for the purchase of a television or a decoder.

The TV scrapping bonusinstead, there is an incentive that allows you to obtain a discount equal to 20% of the purchase price of the new TV, up to a maximum of 100 euros. In this case there is no Isee limit to be respected, while an old TV must be scrapped.

New digital terrestrial, free TV decoder and it arrives directly at home: everything you need to know

In addition to refinancing the two measures mentioned above, the 2022 budget law introduces an important novelty. People with more than 70 years and pension allowance of less than 20 thousand euros per year, in fact, they will be able to receive directly at home, completely free of charge, the decoder worth 30 euros, as foreseen by the TV bonus.

Based on the latest rumors, interested parties will be able to submit a specific request starting from 20 February. To do this, you will need to fill in the appropriate form module at a post office or through a web platform which should be made available shortly.

Good news, therefore, for all of those retirees who will thus be able to obtain a TV decoder free of charge and directly at home, thanks to which they can continue to see the various channels.