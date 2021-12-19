Bonus tv, here’s how to get it. Unused 40% of the budget to incentivize the scrapping of appliances

The program changes with the thirteenth. Indeed it changes television. According to theItalian Association of Specialized Appliances Retailers (Aires), there are not a few Italians who are taking advantage of the Christmas bonus to change television sets. With lots of scrapping bonus as a gift. At the moment there is still an important ceiling to exploit: in fact, 60% of the funds have been used (250 million) made available by the government to facilitate the scrapping of old tvs.

So there are about 100 million still available. “But if you keep up with the 12 thousand new devices per day, the money will run out by early March, ”he explains Luigi Gabriele, number one of Non-profit consumerism. Is it possible then that the government will renew the bonus? “We asked that they be allocated new funds – declares Davide Rossi, general manager of Aires – La Undersecretary Ascani she said she was available “. However the blanket is short and up to the end, the bonus may not be refinanced.

Furthermore, “Mise recognized the possibility of continuing to the maximum until 31 December 2022 broadcasts in MPEG2 in simulcast“, explains Gianfranco Giardina, expert of the technical magazine Dday.it. This means that the life span of all is extended HD TV they will continue to see the same channels. With a drawback: from March 8, old TVs not prepared for MPEG4 encoding will no longer see channels on the same remote control number. An example? Rai Uno HD in the new MPEG4 encoding will always be seen on the number 1 of the remote control, but Rai Uno SD in MPEG2 will go to the more uncomfortable number 501. The TV will work, but with a little confusion of channels and buttons for those who use it. Consequently, adds Giardina, it is “even more unrealistic to think of a subsequent passage to the much more challenging one DVB-T2 in January 2023“.

It will therefore not be strictly necessary change tv as quickly as initially predicted in the government road map why the life of HD TVs is extended which do not support the new MPEG4 encoding. And therefore the bonus also has a reason less to be immediately refinanced since there is no longer the need for the immediate scrapping of the TVs. If you want to change your device, it is better to take advantage of the current allocation. Knowing that there is a problem on the electronic waste disposal. “In this period the shopkeepers are going into trouble because they are unable to dispose of the old televisions – continues Gabriele – I am convinced that on this issue we will see some good ones”. Rossi from Aires agrees, inviting us to seek effective solutions on the issue of electronic waste disposal.

In the meantime, how to use the bonus? There are three requirements: to be resident in Italy, dispose of properly a TV purchased before December 22nd 2018 and be in compliance with the payment of the fee Rai. Except not belonging to the category of exempted subjects because with family income less than 8 thousand euros. The bonus allows you to get one 20% discount up to a maximum amount of 100 euros on the purchase of a new appliance television.

The incentive is combinable with the Bonus tv decoder. Before purchasing, however, you need to download the self-declaration form for the certification of correct disposal. Alternatively, the old TV can be delivered directly to the shops who joined the initiative as indicated in the list published by the Ministry of Economic Development. The discount will be obtained directly at the cash desk until the funds allocated to the incentive are exhausted. And only for a family TV.