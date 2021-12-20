Bonus TV: in 2022 it will work well

1

























The 2021 TV Bonus, That is for everyone, but with the obligation of scrapping old machinery, has had much more success TV Bonus 2019, that is the one without the obligation of scrapping but with an ISEE limit of 20,000 euros. But both will also be replicated in 2022, with new funds additional and new to a smoke seniors over 70.









This is, in a nutshell, the situation at the end of 2021 and in view of the new year. One year which, remember, will be much “heat“on the front of the switch off to the new second generation digital terrestrial: since January 3, in fact, all the Regions of Northern Italy will be affected by the so-called “refarming“of the frequencies, which will result in the passage of many channels to the MPEG 4, standards that older TVs can’t handle. UrgeHence the shift to new technologies: TVs sold in the last two years will have no problems, old ones may have and, of these TV, there are still quite a bit in Italy ‘. This is why the Government is about to launch i 2022 TV Bonus, provided for in the Budget Law currently under consideration in Parliament.

Bonus TV: how it was 2021

According to the data reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, Italians liked the Bonus with scrapping, the one launched in August 2021, compared to the old one Bonus TV with ISEE limit: About 2.2 million bonus paid to the end of November, a total of 134 million euro, well 93.6 million euros They reflect their Bonus with scrapping.

In total, only in the period from August to the end of November 2021, the TV decoder and replaced thanks to the two cumulative bonuses were 1.6 million. We recall, for fairness, that in addition to the economic incentive to push Italians towards the purchase of a new device, it was also the transition to MPEG 4 of the first Rai and Mediaset broadcasters, in October 2021.

Bonus TV 2022 will be like in 2022

Never change a winning team. So goes the saying and, since the team consisted of the two TV bonus won, it will not be changed in 2022 but, on the contrary, it will be refinanced: they are another 68 million euros on the way, Spreads on both Bonus.

Considering that there are still approximately 117 million to spend, advanced from previous budgets for the two Bonus TV, doing a simple addition shows that for 2022 will be available well 185 million euros to stimulate the renewal of the Italian TV fleet.

To this money, then, will be added another 5 million used to pay for a new initiative reserved for the elderly with low pension: the free home delivery.

TV Bonus 2022: free home for the elderly

Among the various measures present in the Budget law, which Parliament is preparing to approve (on Thursday the vote in the Senate, then the text will pass to the Chamber), there is also the one that provides for an agreement between the Government and Poste Italiane for the free home delivery of a new DVB-T2 decoder for older people.

There are three requirements to take advantage of this additional TV Bonus:

maximum cost of 30 euro decoder

Pensions maximum gross of 20 thousand euro

Minimum age of 70

Even if the measure is approved, however, it will not be operational immediately: it must first pass from the drafting of a agreement with the Italian PostThat the text under consideration is defined as optional. That is, Poste could also refuse to make deliveries.

This choice, possibly, would not be so much due to the actual delivery of the decoder (which Poste can do without any problem), as to the fact that the Post Office should also make available to the elderly to whom it has delivered the decoder a telephone assistance service: Workers trained to explain to the elderly as install yourself the decoder and put it into operation.