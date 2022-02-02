Bonus up to 750 euros for buses, bicycles and scooters. Here is who can request it and how to do it

Listen to the audio version of the article

From 13 April to 13 May 2022, anyone who scrapped an old vehicle (category M1) and bought a “greener” vehicle between August and December 2020 will be able to send the model to the Revenue Agency to obtain a tax credit of up to 750 euros for the purchase of bicycles, electric scooters, e-bikes. The tax discount also applies to users who have subscribed to the public service or to car sharing services. The bonus can only be claimed in the tax return.

The provision of the Revenue

At the end of January, a provision signed by the Director of the Revenue Agency, Ernesto Maria Ruffini, defined the criteria and procedures for using the subsidy provided for by the Relaunch Decree. On that occasion, the communication model that taxpayers must transmit to the Revenue was also approved.

What is that

The bonus is a tax credit, up to a maximum of 750 euros, recognized to those who, from 1 August 2020 to 31 December 2020, incurred expenses for the purchase of bicycles, electric scooters, e-bikes, public transport season tickets , shared or sustainable electric mobility services.

The spending threshold

To access the subsidy, within the overall spending limit of 5 million euros, it is necessary to have delivered for scrapping, in the same period, at the same time as the purchase of a vehicle, even used, with CO2 emissions between 0 and 110 g / km, a second vehicle of category M1 (cars) falling within those provided for by the relevant legislation.

How to get the benefit recognized

In order to benefit from the mobility bonus, it will be necessary to communicate to the Inland Revenue, from 13 April to 13 May 2022, the amount of expenses incurred and the tax credit requested by sending the model approved with the provision. The web service available in the reserved area of ​​the site or the electronic channels of the Agency will be used. The tax credit can only be used in the tax return as a reduction of the taxes due and can be used no later than the tax period 2022. Within 10 days of the expiry of the application submission deadline, the percentage of credit will be disclosed. ” tax payable to each applicant, based on the requests received and taking into account the spending limit of 5 million.