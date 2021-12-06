Bonus VAT number: € 1000 to everyone! Applications until December 9th

A new Bonus VAT number to end 2021 with a flourish. There will still be little time available to request a new concession reserved for holders of a VAT number.

In compliance with the specific requirements and conditions, they can be obtained 1000 euros of non-repayable contribution allocated by the Government Dragons to provide additional financial help to the businesses they have recorded heavy losses due to the restrictive provisions imposed by the Italian executive in order to curb the epidemiological emergency from Covid-19.

Although the VAT Bonus is aimed at a portion of the activities that are excluded from other supports, not all will be able to access the grant.

But let’s see immediately audience of beneficiaries to whom the Bonus is addressed, what requirements must be met in order to take advantage of it and how to present application by 9 November 2021.

1000 euro VAT number bonus: everything you need to know about the grant

Before analyzing in detail the VAT number bonus expiring on December 9, 2021, it is necessary to illustrate its normative position.

It is well known that part of the economic aid for holders of VAT numbers, including non-repayable contributions, has been introduced by the Sostegni bis Decree entered into force on May 26th.

Not all activities, however, they were able to take advantage of this Bonus since i requirements were very stringent.

Access to the previous VAT number bonus, in fact, was bound to thehave suffered loss of turnover of at least 30% compared to 2019.

Nevertheless, there are many sectors which, while not being able to demonstrate a 30% drop in turnover, have suffered heavy losses for reasons strictly related to the blocking of work activities and the various lockdowns requested by the Government to limit infections from Covid-19.

There are therefore numerous categories that for various reasons they have been completely cut off from use of the VAT number bonus.

Just for put a patch on the hole, the executive decided to open the doors to the excluded by activating a non-repayable grant of 1000 euro already provided for by the Sostegni bis decree but remained on stand-by until a few days ago.

Finally, with the press release of November 9, 2021, the Revenue Agency officially confirmed theactivation of this new VAT number bonus with signature of the provision of the director Ernesto Maria Ruffini.

Therefore, all those excluded from previous economic aid may request a non-repayable contribution of 1000 as a VAT number bonus.

Non-repayable 1000 euro bonus: which VAT number are you entitled to?

Having canceled the constraint linked to the 30% drop in turnover, however, it does not mean that everyone will be able to request the VAT number bonus by 9 December 2021.

There are, in fact, some requirements to be possessed in order to access the non-repayable grant of 1000 euros.

First, only the holders of an open VAT number since 2018 will be able to access the non-repayable bonus: there is no specific date but the reference concerns all holders of VAT number activated from the beginning of January 2018 until the end of the same year.

Another binding requirement for access to the VAT Bonus is the start of business in 2019 and his registration in the “business register at the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Crafts and Agriculture”, as underlined in the communication of the Revenue Agency.

But that’s not all, to request and obtain the 1000 euro VAT number bonus, the activities must have carried out in 2019 remuneration not exceeding overall the threshold of 10 million euros.

This non-repayable grant, better known as the “Star-Up Contribution”, is accessible only to business activities that have been started shortly before the epidemiological emergency from Covid-19.

VAT number 1000 euro bonus: those who cannot request the lost fund

Let’s now pass to those who, despite being on their own, will not be able to access the VAT number bonus. The legislation is quite clear in this regard: those who have are not admitted to the non-repayable fund of 1000 euros ceased its activity before March 23, 2021, date of entry into force of the Support Decree.

In the end, the activities indicated in the TUIR will not be able to apply by 9 December, in article 74. Specifically, access to the VAT number bonus is blocked to municipalities and local authorities, at community, provinces, regions, in addition to the organs and state administrations.

VAT number bonus: how to submit an application to the Revenue Agency by 9 December 2021

Let’s finish our discussion on the 1000 euro VAT bonus by analyzing how you can request the grant.

The procedure to follow is quite simple. Anyone who meets the requirements extensively discussed in the previous paragraphs can submit an application exclusively from the portal of the Revenue Agency.

In case you are not familiar with the technology, the possibility of contact an intermediary.

As regards, however, the method of disbursement of the Bonus VAT number, the 1000 euros of non-repayable contributions will be paid at the discretion of the beneficiaries.

They will be able to decide whether to obtain thecrediting of the amount directly to the current account, or opt for one deduction of the sums from the tax return, in the form of a tax credit. For the submission of applications, the Revenue Agency has set the deadline for November 9, 2021.

All that remains is to hurry, as there is little time left to request the grant.

Not only VAT number bonuses: still time for the 800 euro ISCRO 2021 Bonus

As we have seen in opening article, iThe new 1000 euro VAT number bonus is just one of the many contributions non-repayable funds aimed at business owners.

For example, there is still time available to apply for the Extraordinary Continuity Income and Operating Allowance (ISCRO).

The ISCRO Bonus, this is the first name of the facility active until 2023 And that can be requested from INPS, will allow holders of a VAT number to obtain up to 800 euros per month of contributions, for six months, for a maximum amount of 4,800 euros.

We remind those interested in the Bonus that it will be possible benefit from the discount only once. Like the VAT number bonus also this contribution it will not be up to everyone indiscriminately, but access to the facility is governed by INPS circular no. 94/2021.

Specifically, they can benefit from the ISCRO Bonus all workers with VAT registered in the Separate Account with annual income not exceeding 8,145 euros at the time of submitting the INPS application.

It will then be necessary prove that you have suffered a loss of turnover of at least 50%, calculated on the basis of that achieved the previous year.

The question for this VAT Bonus it must be submitted from the INPS website accessible via SPID, National Service Card (CNS) or Electronic Identity Card (CIE) no later than December 31st of each year.

Let us remember once again that the ISCRO Bonus will remain active until 2023, and can be requested by October 31, 2022 for next year.