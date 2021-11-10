Bonus without ISEE, Draghi gives € 500 to everyone! Questions at the start

We can say that the Budget Law 2022 now missing only the final amendments, it has implemented a real massacre of bonuses, where it was primarily the State cashback, that is, the measure that actually rewarded citizens who abandoned cash for their purchases and replaced them with paper And ATM.

Fortunately, however, it arrives intact and unscathed 2022 the Cashback replacement, better known as ATM bonus.

Always continuing on the line of incentives that offer some form of contribution when you prefer pay by card or debit cardHowever, the ATM bonus reverses the situation and takes the form of an aid to shopkeepers rather than buyers.

The ATM bonus consists in fact in the possibility of having a refund, through a tax credit, of the expenses incurred in 2021 is in the 2022 and to accept card payments, i.e. the commissions banking, both to install POS and telematic cash registers.

On the one hand, the purpose of this incentive is identical to that of measures such as Receipt lottery and Cashback, but for this purpose there is another one that is to channel the contributions towards a specific audience, the VAT numbers, so as to also provide them with a form of support with respect to the losses suffered in recent years.

So in fact i self-employed they will have a substantial contribution because the total amount that can be assigned the ATM bonus exceeds 500 Euros to beneficiary.

So let’s deepen the question and see what it consists of and how to get this new ATM bonus dedicated exclusively to self-employed workers.

ATM bonus, why this new incentive? Who are the recipients?

Before proceeding it should be clarified that although in a different way the ATM bonus it is part of the trend of all those incentives, which aim to achieve the purpose of a significant reduction of Cash In circulation.

The reason for all this commitment has a twofold reason, that is, first of all, the fact that there is no cash traceable and as such they are the instrument par excellence suitable to tax evasion. Secondly, the printing of cash affects the state budget in a more significant way than is believed, if we consider that the annual expenditure for the production of it arrives, according to a rather authoritative source which is the Bank of Italy, to seven and a half billion a year.

However, the transition from cash to card and debit card it is not without cost to users and we do not talk about who buys, because the Cash o on paper it does not change the amount for the buyers, but involves a series of additional expenses for the shopkeepers.

When in fact the VAT number decides to accept card payments, must first of all sign a rental agreement or purchase the POS, that is the electronic device with which customers can be allowed to pay with electronic systems. Then every time a payment is made, the merchant’s bank with which the POS is connected, applies a commission, i.e. a percentage of the extra amount who pays the merchant.

The new legislation also provides that most of the VAT numbers are required by law to have the POS and accept electronic payments, therefore to bear this expense. Other obligation recently introduced again for self-employed workers, which increases their expenses, is to equip themselves with smart cash registers, that is, that automatically send and store tax data.

All these expenses of the VAT number try to cope with the ATM bonus, which consists of three offsetting tax credit, with which self-employed workers are reimbursed both for the costs spent on commissions and for the purchase and rental of POS and smart cash registers.

An in-depth analysis on the fees related to the acceptance of card payments can be found in the YouTube video by Angelo Greco:

More than 500 euros for the VAT number with the cumulative tax credits of the ATM bonus

Proceeding in order, through the Labor and Business Decree with Article 1 comes Cashback suspended and introduced the ATM bonus with its three tax credits as compensation.

The first of them has no amount limits and reimburses the 100% of the expenses that self-employed workers from 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2022 they argued precisely for the commissions applied by your bank on card and debit card payments.

In reality, a reimbursement percentage for this type of expenses that the activities are forced to bear was already established with the DL 124/2019, however, to the extent of 30%. This percentage is raised to 100% with the Labor and Business Decree (99/2021), so that in the aforementioned window of time self-employed workers will not have any commission costs to pay.

The three tax credits that form the ATM bonus can be used simultaneously and are cumulative, i.e. self-employed workers can use all three reimbursements offered at the same time, for a total that exceeds 500 Euros.

Is the ATM bonus a bonus without ISEE? What expenses are allowed?

With the second tax credit, on the other hand, we always try to favor the card payments, but this time allowing self-employed workers to rent, purchase and connect the POS with a state funding.

The POS it is nothing more than the device that merchants offer to customers and through which you can pay with contactless or insert your payment card and enter the code.

Of all the ATM bonus tax credits this is the less generous, because it offers only a partial refund in the maximum amount of 70% and for an amount not exceeding 160 euros. All such expenses incurred are covered between 1 January 2021 and 31 December 2022 and the payback percentage varies based on self-employment income accumulated in the previous tax return.

Let’s open another parenthesis, because the ATM bonus has become famous as a bonus without ISEE, in reality this definition, strictly applied to this incentive, even if conventional, is imprecise.

The ISEE is a complex calculation that takes into account a series of factors relating to the income of the family unit, while to assign the percentage due to refund the ATM bonus is based only on the accumulated income from self-employment and not on other indicators, such as income from employees or movable assets, which instead increase the ISEE.

Furthermore, with regard to the requirements in fact the ATM bonus does not have ISEE access requirements, but in any case it has an income limit, albeit very large, because the activities with revenues exceeding 5 million euros they are not eligible for tax credits to have the reimbursement of the costs of the POS or of the electronic cash registers.

Returning to the inventive, therefore the VAT numbers installed the POS may have a different percentage of reimbursement of the costs incurred based on the income from the previous tax period:

less than or equal to 200 thousand euros = 70%;

between 200 thousand and 1 million euros = 40%;

between 1 and 5 million euros = 10%.

ATM bonuses and the fight against tax evasion with smart cash registers

And we come to the other opportunity for the self-employed, that is to the third and last tax credit of ATM bonus.

By quoting the text of the Labor and Business Decree to the VAT numbers, a refund is offered for the expenses associated with the purchase, rental and connection of those that are defined “Advanced electronic payment tools”.

This definition indicates telematic cash registers, also called smart cash desks, because unlike normal ones they are able to archive tax data and send them independently. It goes without saying that due to these characteristics, these too become instruments for the fight against tax evasion and therefore their costs are covered by the ATM bonus.

As for the expenses, these are allowed and downloadable if they occur from 1 January to 31 December 2022 and the tax credit can have a maximum amount of 320 euros, but also in this case it is a different percentage that depends on the income from self-employment declared in the previous tax period:

less than or equal to 200 thousand euros = 100%;

between 200 thousand and 1 million euros = 70%;

between 1 and 5 million euros = 40%.

ATM bonus and tax credit for compensation. How are the amounts used?

Before concluding our discussion on the ATM bonus for self-employed jobs, we must specify that it is indeed a non-repayable contribution, which will not take place for direct payment, but rather as offsetting tax credit.

Through non-repayable grants disbursed as direct payment in fact, the due liquidity is paid directly to the VAT numbers.

Otherwise, an offsetting tax credit assumes that the beneficiaries have already addressed the expenses and that the costs are reimbursed by offsetting what they owe to the State of taxes.

That is, established the amount of the ATM bonus the amount it will be subtracted from the total that the worker has to pay taxes to the state at the end of the year. It does not consist of a sum transferred through a payment to the Bank account, but in one tax discount.

Many bonuses offered by the government provide, such as construction bonuses, the double option, ie whether to use them for example with a tax deduction or as a discount on the invoice.

In the case of the ATM bonus, which is designed only for the self-employed, the possibility of using it is only the offsetting tax credit, without at the moment the possibility of the assignment of the credit.

Obviously, to use the ATM bonus and download these expenses to the VAT number, the use of the classic is required model F24 which, however, can be transmitted electronically using the web platform of the Revenue Agency.