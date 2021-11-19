Bonus you do also in 2022, but the deduction drops to 60%: what it is and to whom it belongs

The bonus facades it will also remain valid throughout 2022 and with an important change: next year the tax credit will drop from 90% to 60%. Therefore, those who want to benefit from the deduction of 90% of the expenses in the tax return will have to make the transfers by 31 December 2021. The bonus is up to anyone who decides to restore facades, balconies, cornices, friezes and ornaments, including those of external cleaning or painting only.

No bonus, however, for interventions on the internal facades of the buildings, those that overlook the internal courtyard of the condominium or that are not visible on a public road. There are no maximum spending ceilings and there are no deduction limits, the buildings concerned are those located in zones A and B identified by article 2 of decree no. 1444/1968 of the Minister of Public Works: zone A includes the parts of the territory affected by urban agglomerations that are historical, artistic or of particular environmental value or by portions of them; zone B includes the other parts of the territory built up, even if only partially, considering as such the zones in which the covered surface of the existing buildings is not less than 12.5% ​​of the land surface of the zone and in which the territorial density is higher than 1.5 mc / sqm.

To obtain the maximum deduction of 90%, wire transfers must be made by 31 December 2021, limiting payment within the year to 10% of the billed expenses. This is because the expenses are considered fully paid when the part not subject to the discount is paid. The invoice issued by the end of the year must in any case refer to the total costs for the works, also indicating the discount.

