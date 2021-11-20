Bonuses and deductions: what really changes in January

Many don’t even know this, but around 80 are currently in effect bonus And deductions tax that in 2022 will be reviewed, confirmed or canceled.

What are the benefits

From family and rents to health care or construction, there are numerous measures that the government has launched in this 2021 to save Italians a few pennies or make them return from some expenses incurred. The problem, in fact, is that many are unused and for this reason that at Palazzo Chigi it is planned to eliminate those who have flopped in favor of strengthening or maintaining the concessions that have been more successful.

What remains in 2022

In 2022, all home bonuses will be confirmed, albeit partially modified. As we have just seen in Giornale.it, the 110% Superbonus has been extended until 2023 while for villas and other housing structures the concession can only be used until 31 December 2022 and with an income that does not exceed 25 thousand euros l ‘year. The one on the facades at 90% is back in vogue and will drop to 60% next year while ecobonus and sismabonus are confirmed as well as that for renovations at 50% for a maximum cost of 96 thousand euros for each housing unit.

Other benefits on the home that will remain also next year are all the tax breaks on furniture, air conditioners, there is the water bonus we have just written about in the newspaper, the one on electricity, gas and drinking water, discounts on young people under 36 on the first house and the green bonus. Concessions on cars: 100 million euros more to incentivize the purchase of electric and low-emission vehicles. The single allowance for children has been confirmed, the amount of which will be calculated based on the ISEE and absorbs all the incentives concerning babies, mothers, separated and divorced parents. In 2022 there will be room for work incentives and the permanent hiring of Under 36 and Over 50.

Tv and decoder

With the change of digital terrestrial and the progressive blackout of the channels, here are the TV and decoder bonuses with a 20% discount on the purchase of televisions up to a maximum of 100 euros (Isee does not count) and 30 euros also for decoders but with an income of up to 20 thousand euros. There is always funding on culture with 500 euros to spend on cultural products and activities and, as stated in Laleggepertutti, also the “Teacher’s Charter”, 500 euros for professional updating. Discounts on the Pos until 30 June 2022 thanks to a tax credit of up to 100% instead of 30% for transaction commissions.

What disappears next year