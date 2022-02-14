Bonuses for hotels and tourist facilities: how it works

The Ministry of Tourism is working on the telematic platform for the requests of the super bonus of 80% and the non-repayable grant for hotels and tourist facilities provided for by the year-end Pnrr decree (Legislative Decree 152/2021).

Among the expenses admitted to the hotel bonus: increase in energy efficiency, anti-seismic works, elimination of architectural barriers, building renovations, thermal pools, digitization but also the purchase of furniture and furnishing components.

It is possible to apply, with a limit maximum of 40,000 euros per activityfor works starting from 7 November 2021 at the end of 2024.

Hotel bonuses, what is it

The hotel bonus was introduced by decree law 152/2021 implementing the PNRR, and provides for the possibility of taking advantage of a tax credit up to 80% and a cnon-repayable contribution up to 50% of the expenses incurred to carry out certain types of interventions.

Hotel bonuses, to whom it is addressed

The following are eligible for the benefit:

hotels;

farmhouses;

open air accommodation facilities;

enterprises in the tourism, recreational, exhibition and congress sectors;

bathing facilities;

spa complexes;

tourist ports;

theme parks, water and wildlife parks.

The bonus is also recognized to the companies that own the right of ownership of the real estate structures in which one of the entrepreneurial activities described is exercised.

Hotel bonuses, what interventions are allowed

These are the eligible interventions, contained in the list published by the Ministry of Tourism on 4 February 2022:

energy efficiency;

anti-seismic requalification;

elimination of architectural barriers;

extraordinary maintenance interventions;

restoration and conservative rehabilitation;

thermal pools;

restructuring interventions;

expenses for digitization;

purchase of furniture and furnishing components.

Hotel bonuses, the amounts

The hotel bonus provides a tax credit to cover expenses up to 80% of those actually incurred, but also non-repayable contributions (to the extent of 50% of the expenditure) with a limit of 40,000 euros. To this sum are added, in the presence of particular requirements, the following figures

€ 30,000 if the digitization and innovation works of the structures in terms of technology and energy are equal to at least 15% of the total intervention;

20,000 euros for female and youth entrepreneurship (up to 35 years);

10,000 euros for businesses or companies with operational headquarters in the regions of Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Molise, Puglia, Sardinia and Sicily.

Hotel bonuses, how to apply

Applications for the 2022 hotel bonus can be sent via the appropriate online platform set up by the Ministry of Tourism. From the moment the window opens, businesses will have 30 days to forward your requests. The Ministry, within 60 days, will respond and publish the list of beneficiaries and the relative amounts due.

News, insights, analyzes and interviews: discover the official QuiFinanza Telegram channel and stay updated on all the latest news