bonuses pocketed by entrepreneurs. The scam started by an accountant from Rimini

After having arrested the “crafty ones” who had enriched themselves against the state, the Rimini Finance Police managed to recover and seize 305 of the 440 million that were part of the maxi fraud on bonuses and refreshments Covid. Entrepreneurs and professionals had illegally pocketed them. The ‘Free Credit’ investigation coordinated by the Rimini Deputy Prosecutor Paolo Gengarelli, the first of its kind in Italy, last January had led to the discovery of a maxi-scam on the money allocated by the State to help companies in difficulty due to the pandemic.

MORE INFORMATION

Bonus scam, tortoreto businessman under investigation

The scam started in Rimini

It was a Rimini accountant who developed the maxi scam in the state. The precautionary measures last January were 35, with over 80 searches in Emilia-Romagna and at the same time in Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Lazio, Lombardy, Marche, Puglia, Sicily, Tuscany, Trentino and Veneto. Twelve people under arrest. In recent days, thanks to the collaboration of the Gdf with the Italian Office at Eurojust, the European Union Agency for Criminal Judicial Cooperation requests for bank investigations and the execution in Austria of a seizure of assets issued by the investigating judge of the Court of Rimini for € 9.7 million which concerned properties, company shares and vehicles. Two other people ended up registered in the register of suspects.