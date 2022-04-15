Booba: his protege Green Montana releases his new album “Nostalgia +”!

Booba’s little protege, Green Montana, is causing a stir with the release of his new album. A disc called “Nostalgia+”.

Good news for Booba fans. The rapper’s little protege, Green Montana, has just released his new album. A disc named Nostalgia+. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Booba at war with Dylan Thiry

There are always so many of you follow the news surrounding Booba. And for good reason ! The Duke of Boulogne continues to share his daily life on social networks. To the delight of his fans.

Between photos, videos and Stories, the rapper has a field day. But if there is one thing that the latter loves to do on his Instagram account, it is to settle accounts.

Eh yes ! The list of enemies of Luna and Omar’s dad is long… Very long. Kaaris, La Fouine, Nekfeu, Vald, Rohff, Gims, Black M and Damso.

All these rappers have had to deal with Booba’s anger. And the least we can say is that the interpreter of the title “Mona Lisa” does not intend to stop there.

Far from wanting to put an end to the conflicts that punctuate his daily life, the artist prefers to spice up his days with new adversaries.

The latest? Dylan Thierry. Indeed, the reality TV candidate has pissed off the rap star. And this, for the simple and good reason that he did not hesitate to challenge him to a duel.

After his fight against Benjamin Samat, the ex of Fiji Ruiz now wants to face Booba. A request that the Duke very quickly swept away.

But that’s not all ! Amused by the former candidate of Koh-Lanta, he does not intend to let go of the piece. It is therefore on social networks that the latter chose to atomize his opponent. MCE TV tells you more about the artist.

A new album for Green Montana

Anyway, if Booba is talking about him this Friday April 15, 2022, it’s not because of his virtual fight with Dylan Thiry.

Indeed, it is indeed thanks to his little protege, Green Montana. The artist has just released a new album. A disc titled Nostalgia+.

A project that has already been talked about for some time. Thanks to 3 titles already ultra popular. Eh yes ! It is within this opus that music lovers will have the opportunity to find Waldorf Astoria, Perfume. But also and mostly, Neymar Jr.

This Thursday, his feat with SDM also landed on YouTube with a colorful clip. A video which then did not fail to make a buzz with fans of Booba.

“Summer is officially launched with this feat”, “What alchemy, can’t wait for the album together. It’s always the 92i that’s a hit”, “green and DDM are made to feater, there’s too much something in between, it has to be a banger! Heavy as usual we expect 6h mtn”.

But also ” This guy is amazing he knows exactly when we need him, frankly heavy mad bro”. There is no denying it, Booba’s little protege has a great career ahead of him.