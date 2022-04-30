Booba reacts to criticism of Shay’s return and tears down his brother

Shay’s brother took a lot!

Shay’s big comeback did not leave his former mentor Booba indifferent, who had expressed his impatience at the announcement of the release of his new single a few days ago. The DUC had previously deplored the possible end of the career of the Belgian rapper by putting some responsibility against her brother, the producer Le Motif, this time he put a layer on the criticisms against the title “DA”.

“Send the sound in DM stop being a girl” Booba had asked Shay about posting the teaser for his new clip to present his return to the game expected since the release in May 2019 of his second album called Antidote. Indeed after the publication of this opus, it was discreet before reappearing on the networks on Wednesday April 13, 2022 with the trailer of “DA” which should suggest the preparation of a new opus.

Booba accuses Le Motif responsible for the negative reviews

Since this Friday the single is available in streaming and its clip on Youtube totaling more than 300,000 views. But the singer faced several negative comments on the networks in relation to this new song, particularly concerning the lyrics, which challenged Booba.

Some of the criticism didn’t escape Kopp and he reacted while placing a tackle on Shay’s brother, Topliner Le Motif. ” See, it’s your fault. Instead of becoming a YouTuber and pi ** on your girl you should have helped your sister, you do not listen” he commented by posting a screenshot of the lyrics of the title “DA” while mentioning the producer who did not respond. The former band member Lunatic then followed up with a screenshot of a tweet with the message, “Shay and his brother in the studio: I think the sound sucks right? yes we agree, but I have no talent how do we do it? Tkt sister, get naked in the clip, that’ll do. ». ” The Pattern, because of you!” captioned Booba before posting a TikTokeur video claiming the former 92i rapper was inspired by Cardi B for her comeback.